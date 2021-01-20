Trump pardons former Google self-driving car engineer

By on
Trump pardons former Google self-driving car engineer
FILE PHOTO: Former Google and Uber engineer Anthony Levandowski leaves the federal court after his arraignment hearing in San Jose, California, U.S. August 27, 2019. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Sentenced for stealing trade secrets.

US President Donald Trump has given a full pardon to a former Google engineer sentenced for stealing a trade secret on self-driving cars months before he briefly headed Uber Technologies' rival unit.

Anthony Levandowski, 40, was sentenced in August to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty in March.

He was not in custody but a judge had said he could enter custody once the Covid-19 pandemic subsided.

The White House said Levandowski had "paid a significant price for his actions and plans to devote his talents to advance the public good."

Alphabet's Waymo, a self-driving auto technology unit spun out of Google, declined to comment.

The company previously described Levandowski's crime as "a betrayal" and his sentence "a win for trade secret laws."

The pardon was backed by several leaders in the technology industry who have supported Trump, including investors Peter Thiel and Blake Masters and entrepreneur Palmer Luckey, according to the White House.

Levandowski transferred more than 14,000 Google files, including development schedules and product designs, to his personal laptop before he left, and while negotiating a new role with Uber.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
car engineer google levandowski selfdriving software trump uber

Sponsored Whitepapers

The risky business of open source
The risky business of open source
Ensure your e-signatures are legally binding
Ensure your e-signatures are legally binding
Mitigating open source risk in your organisation
Mitigating open source risk in your organisation
How to choose a WAF that's right for you
How to choose a WAF that's right for you
The global telco 5G cloud gaming opportunity
The global telco 5G cloud gaming opportunity

Events

Most Read Articles

Telstra blasts plan to 'set aside' mobile spectrum for Optus and TPG, but not it

Telstra blasts plan to 'set aside' mobile spectrum for Optus and TPG, but not it
Google unravels state-of-art Android and Windows exploit chains

Google unravels state-of-art Android and Windows exploit chains
Tyro halts trading following week-long outage

Tyro halts trading following week-long outage
Defence switches on initial SAP ERP system capability

Defence switches on initial SAP ERP system capability
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?