Treasury close to go-live with new voice system

By on
Out with Webex, in with Teams.

The Department of Treasury is in the throes of migrating 1800 users from Cisco’s UCM and Webex for its voice environment, to a native Microsoft Teams solution.

In an RFQ published last week, Treasury outlined its requirement for support in the cutover to the new system.

Having begun the internal project in July, a Treasury spokesperson told iTnews it expects the new system to be live at the end of November.

iTnews understands that having implemented Teams for its chats and meetings, the department decided to transition to the Teams native calling solution “to improve the calling experience”.

Other benefits Treasury expects is a reduction in complexity for users, a single communication and collaboration platform, and reduced need for specialist resources for operating and managing its telephony environment.

The migration also means Treasury can consolidate its systems and take advantage of Microsoft E5 licensing.

Treasury did not divulge the value of the project. The spokesperson told iTnews: “The transition to Microsoft Teams Calling was managed with the existing budget allocation.”

The RFQ said the migration partner will be expected to validate the existing configurations and update the SIP trunk certificates, as well as creating additional SIP trunks.

With a backup of the current configuration, and a rollback plan, in place, number ranges handled by the Cisco environment will be diverted to Microsoft Teams SIP trunks, before the final cutover takes place between November 18 and 21.

