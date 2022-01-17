Treasury appoints new tech chief

By on
Treasury appoints new tech chief

After former CIO made internal jump last year.

The federal Treasury has named Heath Axelby its new permanent chief information officer after a six-month stint as acting tech chief.

Axelby took up the top job on a permanent basis at the beginning of this month following a short executive search.

He has been interim information services branch assistant secretary since former CIO Mike Webb became the department’s major IT projects branch assistant secretary in April 2021.

Both branches sit under the chief operating officer division within the corporate and foreign investment group.

Webb spent two-and-a-half years as CIO, replacing Eamonn Rooney in an official capacity in November 2018.

Rooney is now a delivery transformation executive in Defence’s ICT delivery division, which as of last month is being headed up by another former Treasury CIO, Peter Alexander.

A spokesperson for the department said Axelby “brings a wealth of experience to the role”, having first joined Treasury in July 2018.

It is not clear what role Axelby held at the department before becoming acting CIO last year.

Last financial year, Treasury implemented a new federal payments management system to automate agency payments to the states and territories.

Other IT projects undertaken in recent years include a desktop modernisation project, according to Treasury’s latest annual report.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cio federal government governmentit training & development treasury

Sponsored Whitepapers

Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
ForgeRock for Australia&#8217;s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)
ForgeRock for Australia’s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)

Most Read Articles

Infosys gets another $71m for Centrelink calculation engine work

Infosys gets another $71m for Centrelink calculation engine work
Signal encrypted messaging app founder calls it quits

Signal encrypted messaging app founder calls it quits
NBN Co asks ACCC to closely police any functional separation of TPG Telecom

NBN Co asks ACCC to closely police any functional separation of TPG Telecom
Victoria Police's digital chief departs

Victoria Police's digital chief departs

Digital Nation

Highlights 2021: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Highlights 2021: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?