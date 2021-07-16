Transport for NSW in IT hiring blitz

Transport for NSW is planning to hire “hundreds” of new IT professionals across the state to bolster its ranks over the coming months.

The agency kicked off the hiring blitz on Friday, with new role to be offered in project teams focused on bots, apps, artificial intelligence, drones and cyber security.

It is currently taking applications for 11 IT roles, including technology enablement executive director, architecture director and technology investment and policy management director.

A new dedicated team for the state-based Sydney coordinated adaptive traffic system is also expected to house new roles after the agency ditched the planned commercialisation.

iTnews has contacted TfNSW for additional comment on when it plans to hire the remaining positions.

Amid a tight jobs market, TfNSW secretary Rob Sharp has made a special appeal to those without qualifications or experience.

“We really encourage anyone with an interest in this field to throw their hat in the ring,” he said in a statement.

“There has been a 500 percent increase in training budgets for IT alone and at least 40 percent of IT jobs don’t require a degree.”

“This is about finding people from all walks of life that are eager to learn in the seat.”

Sharp added that it is a “really exciting time to be working with TfNSW”, with the agency just “scratching the surface” in how [it is] pioneering technology”.

Group chief information officer Richard Host said the “hundreds of new roles” would break down barriers for people considering a career in IT.

“We are looking for people with passion for solving problems, working with people, and for technology. You don’t need the typical IT career trajectory to apply,” he said.

“We give our people access to leading-edge technologies, on-the-job and formal training and flexibility in how and where you work.

“Everything else you need to succeed can be learnt when you get here.”

The hiring blitz comes in the same week that the NSW Audit Office found TfNSW and cluster agency, Sydney Trains, were not “effectively managing” cyber security risks.

The audit highlighted low levels of maturity against the NSW government’s cyber security policy, including the Essential Eight cyber security controls, poor oversight of risks by executives.