Transport for NSW flies drones for bridge inspections

By on
Transport for NSW flies drones for bridge inspections
Sydney Harbour Bridge drone inspection (Credit: Sphere Drones)

Models assets in 3D for maintenance purposes.

Transport for NSW is trialling drones and 3D mapping software to inspect bridges and identify maintenance requirements.

The agency said in a LinkedIn post that the drones could be used to “access tricky areas” and were safer and less disruptive than other inspection methods.

"We’ve been successfully trialling this technology at bridges across our state, including the Sydney Harbour Bridge,” TfNSW said.

Sphere Drones, which is the industry partner, indicated in its own LinkedIn post that it had been working with TfNSW “since 2018 to unlock use cases that improve safety, increase efficiency and reach the inaccessible.”

In a blog post, Sphere Drones said the agency oversees inspections for over 6000 bridges statewide.

For the Sydney Harbour Bridge alone, inspections cover “4100 elements and 485,000 sqaure metres of steel and paint”, the company wrote.

Though described as a trial, it was unclear if the technology had progressed to production use, nor how often flights would need to occur for each asset under management.

A TfNSW spokesperson has been contacted by iTnews for additional comment.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
governmentithardwaresoftwaresphere dronestfnsw

Sponsored Whitepapers

Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 &#8211; for banks
Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 – for banks
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see

Events

Most Read Articles

Services Australia sets changeover date for myGov

Services Australia sets changeover date for myGov
NSW Police dumps Bezos-backed Mark43 from core systems overhaul

NSW Police dumps Bezos-backed Mark43 from core systems overhaul
Australian court finds insurer not liable for ransomware clean-up costs

Australian court finds insurer not liable for ransomware clean-up costs
NBN Co proposes to axe CVC across all plans by mid-2026

NBN Co proposes to axe CVC across all plans by mid-2026

Digital Nation

Australia will lose 11 percent of jobs to automation by 2040: Forrester
Australia will lose 11 percent of jobs to automation by 2040: Forrester
Metaverses on the agenda for Dominello, Husic ministerial meeting
Metaverses on the agenda for Dominello, Husic ministerial meeting
Criteo to fork out $94.7m for consent breaches
Criteo to fork out $94.7m for consent breaches
Domino&#8217;s invests in observability for zero contact delivery
Domino’s invests in observability for zero contact delivery
COVER STORY: How KPMG, Mirvac and ASX use blockchain to build trust in the property sector
COVER STORY: How KPMG, Mirvac and ASX use blockchain to build trust in the property sector

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?