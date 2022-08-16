Transport for NSW flies drones for bridge inspections

Transport for NSW is trialling drones and 3D mapping software to inspect bridges and identify maintenance requirements.

The agency said in a LinkedIn post that the drones could be used to “access tricky areas” and were safer and less disruptive than other inspection methods.

"We’ve been successfully trialling this technology at bridges across our state, including the Sydney Harbour Bridge,” TfNSW said.

Sphere Drones, which is the industry partner, indicated in its own LinkedIn post that it had been working with TfNSW “since 2018 to unlock use cases that improve safety, increase efficiency and reach the inaccessible.”

In a blog post, Sphere Drones said the agency oversees inspections for over 6000 bridges statewide.

For the Sydney Harbour Bridge alone, inspections cover “4100 elements and 485,000 sqaure metres of steel and paint”, the company wrote.

Though described as a trial, it was unclear if the technology had progressed to production use, nor how often flights would need to occur for each asset under management.

A TfNSW spokesperson has been contacted by iTnews for additional comment.