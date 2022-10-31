TPG Telecom explores options for infrastructure business

TPG Telecom has begun investigating options for its Vision Network wholesale infrastructure business that was formed following a structural separation.

Calling Vision Network “Australia’s largest non-NBN residential wholesale access network”, TPG announced today that it has appointed Bank of America Securities “to assist with a strategic review” to help grow the business.

It renamed FTTB Wholesale to Vision Network after separating the business from TPG’s retail operations last month.

“Vision Network’s operations are best-in-class and, following completion of the last phase of functional separation from our retail operations earlier this month, the business has compelling opportunities to fulfil its potential to become a leading wholesale residential broadband platform for multiple retail service providers," TPG Telecom CEO and managing director Iñaki Berroeta said.

Vision Network's infrastructure assets pass around 410,000 premises. The business is expected to pass a run rate of $100 million in annual revenue during 2023.

Its infrastructure includes fibre-to-the-basement, fibre-to-the-premises, fibre-to-the-node, and HFC networks.

Vision Network also hopes to capture as many as 200,000 new greenfield premises each year, by providing connectivity to new building developments.