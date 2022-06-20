TPG launches 10Gbps broadband for business

TPG Telecom has announced it’s upgrading major metropolitan facilities to support a 10Gbps service for enterprise customers.

Announcing the service, the carrier said 137,000 businesses in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth and Canberra are in its 10Gbps Fast Fibre service footprint.

It doesn’t come cheap, though: 10 Gbps will set customers back $2,499 per month, plus GST.

The service includes 24x7 support and service management through the company’s Frontier customer portal.

Last month, the company launched a high-speed consumer offer, based on TPG’s G.Fast FTTB service.

“The launch of our new 10Gbps service will be ideal for any business in need of ultra-high-capacity broadband links,” said Tom Sykes, TPG Telecom's head of product – enterprise, government and wholesale.

“This could include banks and financial institutions that use high-speed data links for real-time fraud detection, educational institutions to support increased use of high-definition video and online learning tools, or media and broadcasting bodies requiring high-speed links for remote production and live streaming.

“Demand for broadband is not slowing down and scalable, future-proof connectivity will be critical to any large enterprise network strategy.”

The 10Gbps product enables customers to allocate the bandwidth for multiple services such as high-speed internet, private networking or dedicated cloud connectivity, the company said.

"TPG Telecom’s 10Gbps Fast Fibre has been developed with the data needs of all businesses in mind. From global enterprise and government organisations to small business, 10Gbps Fast Fibre delivers the capability and speed you need to access data-intensive applications and make the most of cloud-based solutions,” Sykes said.

He added that the 10Gbps service particularly targets businesses running workforce collaboration and cloud-based apps, as well as those who need to exchange high volumes of data quickly between premises, partners, and clients.