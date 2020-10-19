Toshiba targets $4.2bn revenue in quantum cryptography by 2030

By on
Toshiba targets $4.2bn revenue in quantum cryptography by 2030

Scrambles to find future growth drivers.

Toshiba aims to generate US$3 billion (A$4.2 billion) in revenue from its advanced cryptographic technology for data protection by 2030, as the Japanese sprawling conglomerate scrambles to find future growth drivers.

The cyber security technology, called quantum key distribution (QKD), leverages the nature of quantum physics to provide two remote parties with cryptographic keys that are immune to cyberattacks driven by quantum computers.

Toshiba expects the global QKD market to grow to US$12 billion ($16.92 billion) in 10 years with the advance of quantum computers, whose massive computational power could easily decipher conventional math-based cryptographic keys commonly used in finance, defence and health care.

The company is hoping to tap global demand for advanced cryptographic technologies as cyber security has come to the forefront of national defence.

China is aggressively expanding network infrastructure for QKD, including quantum satellites that relay quantum signals.

The company said it has teamed up with Verizon Communications in the United States and BT Group in Britain in pilot QKD projects, and is in talks with another telecommunications carrier in South Korea.

Since a crisis stemming from the bankruptcy of the US nuclear power business in 2017, Toshiba has conducted a series of restructuring steps, including the sale of its laptop and television set businesses.

It is now focusing on public infrastructure businesses that are resilient to a global economic slump driven by the coronavirus outbreak.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
cryptography data protection quantum security toshiba

Sponsored Whitepapers

3 steps to a well-rounded cybersecurity plan
3 steps to a well-rounded cybersecurity plan
Learn IT Service Management (ITSM) best practises
Learn IT Service Management (ITSM) best practises
A Migration Guide For Businesses Switching Mobile Device Management Solutions
A Migration Guide For Businesses Switching Mobile Device Management Solutions
Plan your post-COVID security strategy
Plan your post-COVID security strategy
The Executive's Guide To The Future Of Work
The Executive's Guide To The Future Of Work

Events

Most Read Articles

Services Australia trials OCR on Centrelink claims

Services Australia trials OCR on Centrelink claims
Aussie Broadband lists on the ASX one week early

Aussie Broadband lists on the ASX one week early
Spotless hit by ransomware attack

Spotless hit by ransomware attack
Telstra hands digital credentials to 4.5m consumer customers

Telstra hands digital credentials to 4.5m consumer customers
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?