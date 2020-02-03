Toll Group shuts IT systems after 'cyber security incident'

Freight giant Toll Group has shut down "a number" of IT systems due to a "cyber security incident", with customers reporting shipment tracking is down and drivers are reverting to manual receipts.

Toll said in a brief statement on its website late Friday last week that “as a precautionary measure, Toll has made the decision to shut down a number of systems in response to a suspected cyber security incident.”

“We are investigating the root cause to resolve the issue,” the company said.

“We expect several Toll customer-facing applications to be impacted as a result.

“Our immediate priority is to resume services to impacted customers as soon as possible. We will continue to provide regular updates.”

Customers expecting Toll deliveries reported that systems were down at Toll depots.

The MyToll website, which allows pickups to be booked and deliveries tracked, remained down on Monday, displaying the cyber security warning.

One customer indicated that Toll was still making deliveries but receipts were being recorded manually instead of electronically.

Toll is often used for eBay Australia deliveries as well as for new handset and SIM purchases from mobile carriers.

Toll Group is owned by Japan Post.