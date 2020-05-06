Toll Group rebuilding core systems used for its online operations

Toll Group is having to rebuild the core systems that underpin most of its online operations following an infection with a type of ransomware called Nefilim.

The logistics giant said on Wednesday afternoon it is manually cleaning affected servers and systems “and restoring files from backups”.

It has already said it will not pay the ransom demanded by attackers.

“As we continue to investigate the details of the ransomware attack that led us to disable various IT systems, we’re making good progress in rebuilding the core systems which underpin most of Toll’s online operations,” it said.

Toll said that freight shipments and parcel deliveries are running “essentially to schedule”, though track-and-trace through MyToll remains offline.

It also said it is prioritising the movement of certain essential items, “including medical and healthcare supplies into the national stockpile for COVID-19 requirements.”

Additionally, the company said it was working with business customers that had been impacted.

It maintained existing guidance to continue with manual processing arrangements “through the week”.