Toll Global Express to begin technology separation after divestment

By on
Toll Global Express to begin technology separation after divestment
Image credit: Global Express.

New CIO, Infosys appointed.

Global Express will split from former parent Toll Group’s IT environment with the help of outsourcer Infosys.

Infosys said it had signed an agreement with Global Express to oversee “technology separation”, after the business was sold by Toll’s owner Japan Post to Allegro Funds last year.

As part of this, Infosys will “help set up a greenfield technology environment, and migrate Global Express’ applications and services” to either an “energy-efficient data centre and public cloud on AWS.”

Global Express provides express parcel, freight delivery and domestic forwarding services in Australia, and transport and contract logistics services in New Zealand.

It will “continue to operate under the Toll brand for a two-year transitional period”, Toll Group said last year.

For the cloud migration, Infosys said it would make use of a set of migration blueprints that it collectively brands Infosys Cobalt “to accelerate the cloud journey.”

“We are pleased to partner with Infosys to develop state-of-the-art digital capability, transforming our foundation technology platforms,” chief information officer Danny Gravell said in a statement.

Gravell only joined the logistics provider as its CIO this month, according to his LinkedIn. 

He was previously the chief transformation officer and CIO of private hospital operator Epworth HealthCare, as well as a former CIO of Sensis.

Earlier this year, Global Express also said DHL eCommerce CEO Ken Allen would join as an adviser and shareholder. Allen is credited for a major turnaround and transformation of DHL Exppress.

The Global Express business was reported last week to have already returned to growth, in part due to the new ownership as well as direction from its CEO, former Australia Post CEO Christine Holgate.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
awsclouddata centredivestmentglobal expresshybridjapan postlogisticsseparationsoftwarestrategytechnologytoll

Sponsored Whitepapers

Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership

Events

Most Read Articles

Qantas calls time on IBM, Fujitsu in tech modernisation

Qantas calls time on IBM, Fujitsu in tech modernisation
Researchers hacked Oracle servers to demo serious vulnerability

Researchers hacked Oracle servers to demo serious vulnerability
PayTo rollout kicks off

PayTo rollout kicks off
Australian scientists build world's first quantum computer IC

Australian scientists build world's first quantum computer IC

Digital Nation

The security threat of quantum computing
The security threat of quantum computing
IBM global chief data officer on the rise of the number crunchers
IBM global chief data officer on the rise of the number crunchers
Crypto experts optimistic about future of Bitcoin: Block
Crypto experts optimistic about future of Bitcoin: Block
COVER STORY: Operationalising net zero through the power of IoT
COVER STORY: Operationalising net zero through the power of IoT
Integrity, ethics and board decisions in the digital age
Integrity, ethics and board decisions in the digital age

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?