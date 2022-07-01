Toll Global Express to begin technology separation after divestment

Global Express will split from former parent Toll Group’s IT environment with the help of outsourcer Infosys.

Infosys said it had signed an agreement with Global Express to oversee “technology separation”, after the business was sold by Toll’s owner Japan Post to Allegro Funds last year.

As part of this, Infosys will “help set up a greenfield technology environment, and migrate Global Express’ applications and services” to either an “energy-efficient data centre and public cloud on AWS.”

Global Express provides express parcel, freight delivery and domestic forwarding services in Australia, and transport and contract logistics services in New Zealand.

It will “continue to operate under the Toll brand for a two-year transitional period”, Toll Group said last year.

For the cloud migration, Infosys said it would make use of a set of migration blueprints that it collectively brands Infosys Cobalt “to accelerate the cloud journey.”

“We are pleased to partner with Infosys to develop state-of-the-art digital capability, transforming our foundation technology platforms,” chief information officer Danny Gravell said in a statement.

Gravell only joined the logistics provider as its CIO this month, according to his LinkedIn.

He was previously the chief transformation officer and CIO of private hospital operator Epworth HealthCare, as well as a former CIO of Sensis.

Earlier this year, Global Express also said DHL eCommerce CEO Ken Allen would join as an adviser and shareholder. Allen is credited for a major turnaround and transformation of DHL Exppress.

The Global Express business was reported last week to have already returned to growth, in part due to the new ownership as well as direction from its CEO, former Australia Post CEO Christine Holgate.