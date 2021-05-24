Thomson Reuters nabs ex-NAB chief data officer

NAB’s former chief data officer Glenda Crisp has stepped into a newly created role at Thomson Reuters.

Crisp left NAB in April after three years and relocated to Canada to take on the new chief data and analytics officer position at Thomson Reuters.

Crisp is now based in the media conglomerate’s headquarters in Toronto, Canada, a spokesperson for Thomson Reuters told iTnews.

In the new position, Crisp will work closely with technology leaders across business segments, including legal, tax and accounting, corporates and Reuters.

Crisp joined the team “following an executive global search,” the spokesperson added.

“She’s a transformative data executive with deep experience building high-performing teams and technical solutions for global companies," the spokesperson said.

“This is a newly created enterprise role reporting to Kirsty Roth, chief operations and technology officer at Thomson Reuters.

“Data is a strategic advantage for the organisation, and as a key member of Kirsty’s executive leadership team, Glenda will define and drive Thomson Reuters’ enterprise data strategy to deliver high-impact commercial outcomes and lead efforts on data architecture, governance and quality.”

Crisp said via LinkedIn she is “looking forward to working with my new colleagues across the world to build a content-driven technology company.”

NAB is still searching for a replacement CDO.