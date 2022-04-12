Thoma Bravo to buy SailPoint for US$6.1bn

Private equity firm Thoma Bravo will acquire SailPoint Technologies for US$6.1 billion (A$8.2 billion) in a deal that underscores the heightened interest in the security software market.

SailPoint specialises in software related to identity and access management that helps businesses mitigate unwanted user access and reduce the risk of sensitive data leakage.

In buying SailPoint, Thoma Bravo will bolster its strength in the security-focused space, where it already has key investments in firms including Proofpoint, Barracuda Networks and Sophos.

Cyber security has been a hot sector for buyouts thanks to a Covid-19 led shift to remote working, as well as a spike in cyber attacks.

Datto, a security solutions provider, has also been taken private in a US$6.2 billion deal by investors led by Insight Partners this week as well.

Sources said the deal could help SailPoint accelerate its transition to a software as a service (SaaS) model without the scrutiny of being a public company, and fund potential transformative acquisitions backed by Thoma Bravo.

SailPoint's CEO Mark McClain said the go-private deal, expected to close in the second half of this year, would allow the company to pursue long-term growth with greater flexibility and expand their markets on the back of additional capital from the private equity firm.

"We're about 10 percent penetrated in our target market. We have a lot of room to grow in terms of what we add to our portfolio," McClain said.