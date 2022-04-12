Thoma Bravo to buy SailPoint for US$6.1bn

By on
Thoma Bravo to buy SailPoint for US$6.1bn

Adds to existing cyber security interests.

Private equity firm Thoma Bravo will acquire SailPoint Technologies for US$6.1 billion (A$8.2 billion) in a deal that underscores the heightened interest in the security software market.

SailPoint specialises in software related to identity and access management that helps businesses mitigate unwanted user access and reduce the risk of sensitive data leakage. 

In buying SailPoint, Thoma Bravo will bolster its strength in the security-focused space, where it already has key investments in firms including Proofpoint, Barracuda Networks and Sophos.

Cyber security has been a hot sector for buyouts thanks to a Covid-19 led shift to remote working, as well as a spike in cyber attacks.

Datto, a security solutions provider, has also been taken private in a US$6.2 billion deal by investors led by Insight Partners this week as well.

Sources said the deal could help SailPoint accelerate its transition to a software as a service (SaaS) model without the scrutiny of being a public company, and fund potential transformative acquisitions backed by Thoma Bravo.

SailPoint's CEO Mark McClain said the go-private deal, expected to close in the second half of this year, would allow the company to pursue long-term growth with greater flexibility and expand their markets on the back of additional capital from the private equity firm.

"We're about 10 percent penetrated in our target market. We have a lot of room to grow in terms of what we add to our portfolio," McClain said.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
barracudaproofpointrussiasailpointsecuritysophosthoma bravo

Sponsored Whitepapers

Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Don&#8217;t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection
Don’t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection

Events

Most Read Articles

Defence calls in KPMG for mammoth data uplift

Defence calls in KPMG for mammoth data uplift
ASD to create cyber security hubs in three states

ASD to create cyber security hubs in three states
Victoria to replace wireless myki readers as 3G shutdown nears

Victoria to replace wireless myki readers as 3G shutdown nears
Victoria installing Zscaler on students' personal devices to monitor traffic

Victoria installing Zscaler on students' personal devices to monitor traffic

Digital Nation

As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
The other &#8216;CTO&#8217;: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
The other ‘CTO’: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?