The University of Queensland undergoes tech leadership reshuffle

By on
The University of Queensland undergoes tech leadership reshuffle

Begins search for a new CIO.

The University of Queensland has reshuffled its leadership team in recent months with its former chief information officer taking on other roles in the transition into retirement.

Rob Moffatt was the university’s chief information officer for just over a decade before stepping into the role of acting chief operating officer this past January.

In the months following, the university announced the appointment of Andrew Flannery as UQ’s next COO.

Flannery previously spent two years at the university as its chief financial officer.

In a June announcement of Flannery’s appointment, UQ vice-chancellor professor Deborah Terry said the selection panel felt confident in selecting Flannery given his history with the university.

“Andrew was chosen as our next COO following a thorough international search and brings more than 30 years of professional experience in leading large, complex organisations, both in Australia and abroad,” Terry said.

The professor added Moffatt “will assume leadership of several high-profile projects across UQ prior to his retirement later this year” after the handover of the COO role is complete.

Flannery is set to officially step into the COO role in early July.

The university has now begun searching for a new chief information officer following Moffatt’s impending departure.

The new CIO will be in charge of strategic planning and operations of UQ’s IT functions.

The role will also oversee and lead a staff of over 300 people in the Division of Information Technology Services (ITS).

The new CIO will report to Flannery as well as directly supervising the deputy director of IT for application delivery and support.

This supervision extends to the deputy director for technology infrastructure, the associate director for governance and the associate director for customer support services.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cio coo educationit strategy training & development university of queensland uq

Sponsored Whitepapers

7 guidelines to deliver tangible results quickly
7 guidelines to deliver tangible results quickly
Power your firm's intelligent digital workplace with digital document processes
Power your firm's intelligent digital workplace with digital document processes
Give your employees a positive UX
Give your employees a positive UX
Customer Identity and Access Management for Dummies
Customer Identity and Access Management for Dummies
Modernise Government Agencies with Oracle's next-generation cloud services
Modernise Government Agencies with Oracle's next-generation cloud services

Events

Most Read Articles

CBA to bring in over 600 engineers

CBA to bring in over 600 engineers
ATO embeds TigerGraph graph database to fight tax avoidance

ATO embeds TigerGraph graph database to fight tax avoidance
ATO makes online users wait in virtual queue

ATO makes online users wait in virtual queue
CBA banking services suffer 10-hour outage

CBA banking services suffer 10-hour outage

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?