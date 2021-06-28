The University of Queensland undergoes tech leadership reshuffle

The University of Queensland has reshuffled its leadership team in recent months with its former chief information officer taking on other roles in the transition into retirement.

Rob Moffatt was the university’s chief information officer for just over a decade before stepping into the role of acting chief operating officer this past January.

In the months following, the university announced the appointment of Andrew Flannery as UQ’s next COO.

Flannery previously spent two years at the university as its chief financial officer.

In a June announcement of Flannery’s appointment, UQ vice-chancellor professor Deborah Terry said the selection panel felt confident in selecting Flannery given his history with the university.

“Andrew was chosen as our next COO following a thorough international search and brings more than 30 years of professional experience in leading large, complex organisations, both in Australia and abroad,” Terry said.

The professor added Moffatt “will assume leadership of several high-profile projects across UQ prior to his retirement later this year” after the handover of the COO role is complete.

Flannery is set to officially step into the COO role in early July.

The university has now begun searching for a new chief information officer following Moffatt’s impending departure.

The new CIO will be in charge of strategic planning and operations of UQ’s IT functions.

The role will also oversee and lead a staff of over 300 people in the Division of Information Technology Services (ITS).

The new CIO will report to Flannery as well as directly supervising the deputy director of IT for application delivery and support.

This supervision extends to the deputy director for technology infrastructure, the associate director for governance and the associate director for customer support services.