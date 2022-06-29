The Star names Tyro chief as new CEO

By on
The Star names Tyro chief as new CEO
Robert Cooke.

Takes on "critical" renewal program.

The Star Entertainment Group, whose NSW casino license is subject to an ongoing government inquiry, has chosen a new CEO to lead its recovery, appointing Tyro Payments CEO and managing director Robert Cooke.

In an announcement to the Australian Securities Exchange [pdf], The Star said Cooke brought “the ideal combination of experience, capabilities and attributes”.

Cooke has been CEO and managing director of Tyro Payments since 2018, and before that, he spent seven years at the helm of Wotif followed by five years as CEO and managing director of the Tatts Group.

While head of Tyro Payments, Cooke led the organisation through a successful IPO in 2019.

“Robbie is well placed to lead The Star and restore confidence in the organisation," interim chairman Ben Heap said.

“He is an outstanding choice to guide the company through its critical ongoing renewal program, a body of work already underway that will deliver a number of near and medium-term initiatives focussed on governance, culture, training, systems and technology”.

Cooke said “there are challenges for The Star that have been well documented. They will be my priority and focus."

“Ensuring continuity of the business through a comprehensive renewal program is of paramount importance," Cooke said.

The Star is currently led by Geoff Hogg, who was appointed acting CEO at the beginning of June.

The Star's casino license is subject to an ongoing inquiry by the NSW government’s Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority under Adam Bell SC, which has heard allegations of money laundering, fraud and criminal infiltration against the company.

In response, The Star has accepted widespread failings and has begun a top-down program of cleaning up its management and key staff.

High-profile departures included executive chairman John O’Neill, CEO Matt Bekier, chief financial officer Harry Theodore and chief casino officer Greg Hawkins.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
casinorobbie cookerobert cookestar entertainmentstrategytraining & developmenttyro payments

Sponsored Whitepapers

Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership

Events

Most Read Articles

Qantas calls time on IBM, Fujitsu in tech modernisation

Qantas calls time on IBM, Fujitsu in tech modernisation
Service NSW hits digital services goal two years early

Service NSW hits digital services goal two years early
NBN Co taking orders for 'non-premises' connections

NBN Co taking orders for 'non-premises' connections
Australian scientists build world's first quantum computer IC

Australian scientists build world's first quantum computer IC

Digital Nation

The security threat of quantum computing
The security threat of quantum computing
Integrity, ethics and board decisions in the digital age
Integrity, ethics and board decisions in the digital age
Crypto experts optimistic about future of Bitcoin: Block
Crypto experts optimistic about future of Bitcoin: Block
COVER STORY: Operationalising net zero through the power of IoT
COVER STORY: Operationalising net zero through the power of IoT
IBM global chief data officer on the rise of the number crunchers
IBM global chief data officer on the rise of the number crunchers

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?