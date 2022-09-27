The Star casinos to use more facial recognition

The Star Entertainment Group intends to deploy 15 extra facial-recognition cameras - increasing the size of its network from 55 to 70 devices - as part of a plan it hopes will enable it to retain its casino licence in Sydney.

The Star was found “unsuitable to hold a casino licence in NSW” following the release of a damning report into its practices, particularly around fraud prevention and risk.

In a bid to keep its licence, the company has prepared a lengthy "remediation plan", which it released a brief summary of on Tuesday morning.

The plan covers “a multi-year transformation of the governance, accountability and capabilities, culture, and risk and compliance management practices of the organisation", including an “uplift” in its security and technology systems.

This includes an expansion of its use of facial recognition technology.

“We ... will add 15 facial-recognition cameras (from 55 to 70) strategically positioned on perimeter entry locations to augment early-detection capability and prevent entry of excluded persons to the casino, to be fully implemented by end of December 2022,” the response states [pdf].

The Star added it has also approved the use of "enhanced underage prevention technology, face-to-photo verification”, which will be applied by the end of November 2022 across all casino entry points.

The company’s remediation plan also “incorporates significant technology upgrades” for existing financial crime and "safer gambling" functions.

The Star said it also intends to develop “new systems as the company transitions to compulsory carded play and cashless gaming” under new casino laws.

Over the next month, The Star’s board will be considering budget and feedback, while awaiting findings from the external Gotterson Report and recommendations from AUSTRAC.

Gold coast expansion?

Further expansion of facial recognition technology is also possible.

A spokesperson from The Star told iTnews in mid-September that facial recognition technology is not currently in use at The Star’s Queensland properties.

At the time, the spokesperson added The Star is preparing to start using facial recognition at The Star Gold Coast “in the near future.”

“Once we have secured regulatory approval, we will commence the use of facial recognition at The Star Gold Coast,” the spokesperson said.

“We will continue to monitor and enhance our capabilities to ensure the safety and wellbeing of guests, team members and the community.”