The MJH Group loses its CIO

Newcastle-based home builder The MJH Group has lost its chief information officer of five years Brett Wilson.

Wilson announced via a LinkedIn post that he had left the organisation and will begin a new - undisclosed - role in February.

“After five amazing years as CIO at The MJH Group today is my final day,” he wrote.



“I’m so proud of my fantastic team who have supported each other on the journey every step of the way transforming the business and delivering some amazing results.



“I have been so lucky to have worked with an exceptional group of people across the organisation and formed some great friendships.



“New adventure starts in February”

During his tenure, Wilson implemented the Microsoft AI platform for facial recognition at the company’s display homes.

"We leveraged off the Azure cognitive services face API and its AI capabilities to not just count the number of customers that visit our display homes with a footfall camera, however use a secondary set of technology with a high-resolution camera to identify faces," Wilson told CIO Australia in 2019.

The MJH Group used the capability to measure demographic insights and trends for their sales teams, while implementing data segregation on Azure to ensure visitor privacy.

Before The MJH Group, Wilson worked at Capgemini for just over 13 years in a number of roles.

Beginning as an IT manager for Australia and New Zealand, Wilson became CIO for Australia and New Zealand in 2011 before expanding this role to CIO for Asia Pacific and the UK in 2012.