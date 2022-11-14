Thales confirms hackers released its data

By on
Thales confirms hackers released its data

Says "no intrusion of its IT systems".

French defence and technology group Thales said data relating to the group has been released on the "publication platform" of the hacker group LockBit 3.0.

The data was released on November 10, Thales, which provides advanced technologies in defence, aeronautics, space, transport and digital security, said.

"At this stage, Thales is able to confirm that there has been no intrusion of its IT systems," it added.

It said there is currently no impact on its operations.

The group’s experts have identified one of two likely sources of the data theft and continue to investigate the second, it said. It is also working to minimise the potential impact.

The firm said last week that it had opened an internal investigation and informed the ANSSI national cyber security agency.

Thales said this week that the Russian-speaking extortion and ransomware group had claimed to have stolen some of its data, with plans to publish it on November 7.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
securitythales

Sponsored Whitepapers

Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
The Total Economic Impact&#8482; Of Juniper Connected Security
The Total Economic Impact™ Of Juniper Connected Security
State of Ransomware Report 2022
State of Ransomware Report 2022
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Forrester Study APAC: Don&#8217;t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour
Forrester Study APAC: Don’t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour

Events

Most Read Articles

Australia sets up 100-strong permanent 'operation' to target hackers

Australia sets up 100-strong permanent 'operation' to target hackers
Medibank says it won't pay ransom

Medibank says it won't pay ransom
Big privacy fines worry banks, AWS and more

Big privacy fines worry banks, AWS and more
NAB chief asks gov to rethink large data breach penalty rise

NAB chief asks gov to rethink large data breach penalty rise

Digital Nation

Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner
Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform
COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes &#8216;every system imaginable&#8217; says CTO Keng Ng
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes ‘every system imaginable’ says CTO Keng Ng

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?