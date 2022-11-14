Thales confirms hackers released its data

French defence and technology group Thales said data relating to the group has been released on the "publication platform" of the hacker group LockBit 3.0.

The data was released on November 10, Thales, which provides advanced technologies in defence, aeronautics, space, transport and digital security, said.

"At this stage, Thales is able to confirm that there has been no intrusion of its IT systems," it added.

It said there is currently no impact on its operations.

The group’s experts have identified one of two likely sources of the data theft and continue to investigate the second, it said. It is also working to minimise the potential impact.

The firm said last week that it had opened an internal investigation and informed the ANSSI national cyber security agency.

Thales said this week that the Russian-speaking extortion and ransomware group had claimed to have stolen some of its data, with plans to publish it on November 7.