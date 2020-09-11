Thai hospitals and companies hit by ransomware attacks

Thai hospitals and companies hit by ransomware attacks

Hackers demand payment to restore information.

Hospitals and companies in Thailand were hit by hackers who held their computer systems and data ransom, demanding payment to restore information, police said on Thursday.

"Government hospitals and companies were hacked in the same manner as Saraburi Hospital," major general Phanthana Nutchanart, said, referring to a cyber attack earlier this month.

Saraburi Hospital could not access its data on September 5, slowing operations relying on manual functions, with attackers demanding 63 billion (A$2.8 billion) baht in bitcoin to unlock the systems.

Some organisations that received ransom demands have already paid to retrieve data, in sums not exceeding 1 million baht, he said, adding that the total number of organisations affected was still being investigated.

Hackers attacked organisations with a "ransomware" code, which locks up the files on a computer and encrypts them, blocking access until the ransom is paid, usually in cryptocurrency like bitcoin.

In 2017, the WannaCry ransomware attack disrupted hospitals and businesses across the world.

Thai police believe that the virus originated in Europe.

Thailand's Public Health Ministry is now planning to spend 1.9 billion baht to install a safeguard system at state-run hospitals, according to the Bangkok Post.

Additional reporting by iTnews

 

