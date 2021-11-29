TfNSW partners with Industrie&Co for next-gen SCATS traffic system

Transport for NSW has enlisted Accenture-owned software development firm Industrie&Co to help deliver the next generation state-owned Sydney coordinated adaptive traffic system (SCATS).

The new partnership will see the pair work on new features for the real-time traffic management system, which was first introduced in the 1970s to manage traffic light signal phasing and is now used in 28 countries worldwide.

It comes several months after TfNSW ditched plans to commercialise SCATS, choosing to instead establish a dedicated team to accelerate the development of SCATS and expand commercial activities.

At the time of the decision, the agency said future-proofing the system would involve working with partners.

TfNSW customer strategy and technology deputy secretary Joost de Kock said the partnership with Industrie&Co, which is the result of a “robust tender process”, would deliver the “next generation of SCATS”.

“SCATS uses algorithms and real-time traffic signal data to help customers get to their destinations faster, and advanced sensors will allow cyclists and pedestrian moments to be included,” he said.

“The new partnership will help us to optimise their journeys even further by accelerating the development of new features to enhance the system.”

De Kock has previously flagged better integration with third-party sensors, machine learning-based prediction, more sophisticated analytics and a UI/UX refresh as the first priorities.

“Whether it’s saving people time with more green lights and less stops, prioritising emergency vehicles to help save lives, or communicating directly with vehicles in the future, the next generation SCATS system will help us meet the needs of modern, smart cities and regional hubs,” he said.

Industrie&Co partner Yianni Achele said the company was delighted to partner with TfNSW and that the next generation of SCATS will be “a leap in innovation”.

She added that Industrie&Co’s “engineering heritage and deep experience in designing and building new platforms” would ensure SCATS is “ready for the next evolution of traffic management”.

TfNSW estimates that the system reduces travel times, emission and fuel consumption by 28 percent, 15 percent and 12 percent, respectively, amounting to $24 million in daily economic benefits in Sydney.

The system does this by using sensors at more than 4300 NSW intersections to adjust traffic signals according to changes in traffic flows and to prioritise emergency vehicles and public transport services.

SCATS is one of two major adaptive intelligent transport systems at TfNSW, the other being a multi-modal transport management platform used for the intelligent congestion management program.