Tencent buys 5 percent stake in Australian buy-now-pay-later firm Afterpay

By on
Tencent buys 5 percent stake in Australian buy-now-pay-later firm Afterpay

Shareholding in the Australian firm was worth about $390 million.

Chinese gaming and social media group Tencent Holdings has bought a 5 percent stake in Afterpay Ltd, the Australian buy-now-pay-later firm said on Friday.

Tencent's shareholding in the Australian firm was worth about A$390 million (US$251.55 million), based on Afterpay shares' closing level on Friday.

The Chinese tech giant, which owns stakes in video game companies Riot Games and Supercell and has exposure to food delivery and e-commerce verticals, said had said earlier this year earlier this year it would focus more on smart retail and payment platforms in the future.

Its instant messaging platform WeChat also allows users to make payments and book flights and hotels.

"Afterpay's approach stands out to us not just for its attractive business model characteristics, but also because its service aligns so well with consumer trends," Tencent Chief Strategy Officer James Mitchell said.

Buy-now-pay-later service providers have gained popularity, mainly with millennials, as they allow payment for goods through interest-free installments, helping customers sidestep stringent rules associated with getting a credit card or loan.

Melbourne-based Afterpay has also grown its customer base considerably in the United States, which is proving to be a key market as it taps the influential but largely nascent region.

Tencent's stake in Afterpay was built from the end of March through April, a filing to the Australian Securities Exchange showed.

($1 = 1.5504 Australian dollars)

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
afterpay finance software tencent

Most Read Articles

Westpac&#8217;s 22k employee remote work exodus under performance review

Westpac’s 22k employee remote work exodus under performance review
NSW launches heat map showing active COVID-19 cases by postcode

NSW launches heat map showing active COVID-19 cases by postcode
Telstra readies its mobile network for standalone 5G use

Telstra readies its mobile network for standalone 5G use
Medicare to share Centrelink's new SAP-based payments platform

Medicare to share Centrelink's new SAP-based payments platform
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

The Maturity of Zero Trust in Australia and New Zealand
The Maturity of Zero Trust in Australia and New Zealand
Securing Office 365 with Okta
Securing Office 365 with Okta
3 Reasons for Choosing Cloud-First Identity for Hybrid Environments
3 Reasons for Choosing Cloud-First Identity for Hybrid Environments
Best Practices: Eliminate On-Premises Active Directory Dependency
Best Practices: Eliminate On-Premises Active Directory Dependency
Rethink Active Directory
Rethink Active Directory

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?