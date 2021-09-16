Tasmania's Bank of us creates CIO position

Tasmania-based Bank of us is searching for a new chief information officer as it heads in new technology-driven directions.

The customer-owned bank has split out technology-related duties previously held by its chief projects officer and chief financial officer and combined them to create the new CIO role.

The reshuffle follows the retirement of current chief projects officer Susie Russell, who has been with the bank for eight years.

Russell’s role will be replaced with the new CIO function, while changes to the CFO role are expected to be minor.

Bank of us CEO Paul Ranson told iTnews the evolution of technology leadership forms part of a “customer value proposition to deliver a hi-tech, hi-touch experience for our customers.”

Reporting to Ranson, the CIO will oversee three teams comprising network and IT systems, banking applications, and projects and operations.

“The CIO will be responsible for our program management office including the delivery of a broad range of banking application and payment initiatives," Ranson said.

“Key focuses over the next few years include upgrading our core banking infrastructure, building our IT delivery capability, and developing a data analytics strategy and function.”

Ranson said the new CIO will also manage the delivery of “new banking software module applications along with numerous regulatory and payment scheme enhancements.”

As part of the role, the CIO will be responsible for providing strategic leadership for the bank’s technology direction under its broader strategic priorities.