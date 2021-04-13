Tasmanian casino operator Federal Group confirms ransomware attack

Federal Group, which is best known as a casino operator in Tasmania, was hit by a ransomware attack that has impacted its poker machines since April 3.

ABC reported that the attack had shut down pokies in the company’s Wrest Point and Country Club casinos, and said that a ransom is being demanded.

In a statement to iTnews, executive general manager Dr Daniel Hanna confirmed the ransomware infection but said the “immediate incident itself has been contained”.

“The Australian Cyber Security Centre was notified and is coordinating relevant law enforcement agencies and continued forensic analysis,” Hanna said.

“The incident is being actively investigated by Federal Group and external experts we have retained, with the cooperation and involvement of relevant authorities who are assisting, and as such we cannot comment further at this stage.”

He added that Federal Group is “one of many Australian businesses that have been impacted by increasingly sophisticated and complex incidents of this nature.”

The company had earlier said it had been the subject of a "cyber incident" without elaborating.