Tas govt to shift bulk of financial systems to TechOne cloud

Seven Tasmanian government departments will transition their financial systems to TechnologyOne's cloud platform by 2022, in a move that promises to boost the state’s cyber resiliency.

Science and technology minister Michael Ferguson revealed the near government-wide cloud shift on Tuesday, which he said was the next step towards delivering “more efficient and safe, contemporary systems”.

It comes a little over a week after a scathing audit said critical systems across the Tasmanian government were at risk of failure due to poor long-term IT planning and a lack of coordinated investment and implementation.

Ferguson said the seven departments would host their data on TechnologyOne’s cloud platform, with the data stored within Australia, and that this transition is expected to kick off shortly.

The seven departments are: Premier and Cabinet; Treasury and Finance; Education; State Growth; Primary Industries, Parks, Water and Environment; Police, Fire and Emergency Management; and Justice.

He did not specifically indicate which TechnologyOne products would be used, though said the company is the “only global enterprise software company … meeting the standards required to host data classified up to, and including, protected level”.

In June, the government relaxed a 2015 requirement that departments use ‘on-island’ data centres and other cloud services under a new cloud policy that was released alongside the state’s ‘Our Digital Future’ strategy.

“Transitioning seven government departments to the cloud will provide a foundation for us to emerge from Covid-19 stronger and will improve the resilience and safety of Government held data and our cyber security footing,” Ferguson said.

“Our Digital Future sets a clear agenda for whole-of-government digital transformation and more strategic use of technology including cloud services.

"I’m pleased to see departments realise these opportunities and embrace the future so quickly.”

TechnologyOne CEO Ed Chung described the initiative as a “historical move for Tasmania” that the company was proud to be a part of, and said all seven departments would be “on the cloud by 2022”.

“Covid-19 has seen a renewed driver for all governments to embrace software-as-a-service (SaaS) – not only to support remote work, but also because it provides peace of mind,” he said.