Tas govt to shift bulk of financial systems to TechOne cloud

By on
Tas govt to shift bulk of financial systems to TechOne cloud

Seven departments to transition by 2022.

Seven Tasmanian government departments will transition their financial systems to TechnologyOne's cloud platform by 2022, in a move that promises to boost the state’s cyber resiliency.

Science and technology minister Michael Ferguson revealed the near government-wide cloud shift on Tuesday, which he said was the next step towards delivering “more efficient and safe, contemporary systems”.

It comes a little over a week after a scathing audit said critical systems across the Tasmanian government were at risk of failure due to poor long-term IT planning and a lack of coordinated investment and implementation.

Ferguson said the seven departments would host their data on TechnologyOne’s cloud platform, with the data stored within Australia, and that this transition is expected to kick off shortly.

The seven departments are: Premier and Cabinet; Treasury and Finance; Education; State Growth; Primary Industries, Parks, Water and Environment; Police, Fire and Emergency Management; and Justice.

He did not specifically indicate which TechnologyOne products would be used, though said the company is the “only global enterprise software company … meeting the standards required to host data classified up to, and including, protected level”.

In June, the government relaxed a 2015 requirement that departments use ‘on-island’ data centres and other cloud services under a new cloud policy that was released alongside the state’s ‘Our Digital Future’ strategy. 

“Transitioning seven government departments to the cloud will provide a foundation for us to emerge from Covid-19 stronger and will improve the resilience and safety of Government held data and our cyber security footing,” Ferguson said.

“Our Digital Future sets a clear agenda for whole-of-government digital transformation and more strategic use of technology including cloud services.

"I’m pleased to see departments realise these opportunities and embrace the future so quickly.”

TechnologyOne CEO Ed Chung described the initiative as a “historical move for Tasmania” that the company was proud to be a part of, and said all seven departments would be “on the cloud by 2022”.

“Covid-19 has seen a renewed driver for all governments to embrace software-as-a-service (SaaS) – not only to support remote work, but also because it provides peace of mind,” he said.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cloud governmentit software strategy tas govt tasmania tasmanian government technnologyone technology one

Sponsored Whitepapers

Forrester's Asia Pacific Predictions 2021 Guide
Forrester's Asia Pacific Predictions 2021 Guide
Adopting a Next-Generation Data Security Approach
Adopting a Next-Generation Data Security Approach
How to be a SOAR winner
How to be a SOAR winner
3 steps to a well-rounded cybersecurity plan
3 steps to a well-rounded cybersecurity plan
Learn IT Service Management (ITSM) best practises
Learn IT Service Management (ITSM) best practises

Events

Most Read Articles

First payments now flowing through Centrelink's SAP payments platform

First payments now flowing through Centrelink's SAP payments platform
AWS chief architect Glenn Gore heads for exit

AWS chief architect Glenn Gore heads for exit
NBN Co reveals first locations with an FTTN upgrade path to full fibre

NBN Co reveals first locations with an FTTN upgrade path to full fibre
Optus to bring Gomo low-cost mobile brand to Australia

Optus to bring Gomo low-cost mobile brand to Australia
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?