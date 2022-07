T-Mobile to pay US$350 million in settlement over massive hack

T-Mobile US agreed to pay US$350 million (A$505 million) and spend an additional US$150 million to upgrade data security to settle litigation over a cyber attack last year that compromised information belonging to an estimated 76.6 million people.

The preliminary settlement was filed with the federal court in Kansas City, Missouri.

It requires a judge's approval, which the second-largest US wireless carrier said could come by December.

T-Mobile denied wrongdoing, specifically, including accusations that it breached its duties to protect customers' personal information and had inadequate data security.

The company expects an approximately US$400 million pre-tax charge in this year's second quarter for the settlement.

It said it contemplated the charge and US$150 million of spending in prior financial guidance.

T-Mobile disclosed the data breach last August, saying at the time it affected more than 47 million current, former and prospective customers.

The number soon grew past 50 million, and T-Mobile said in November its investigation uncovered an additional 26 million people whose personal information was accessed.

T-Mobile has said the information included names, addresses, birth dates, driver's license data and Social Security numbers.

The settlement covered nationwide litigation combining at least 44 proposed class-action lawsuits.

Class members may receive cash payments of US$25, or US$100 in California, and some could receive up to US$25,000 to cover out-of-pocket losses, settlement papers show.

They will also receive two years of identity theft protection.

John Binns, a 21-year-old American who had moved to Turkey a few years earlier, took responsibility for the hacking, saying he pierced T-Mobile defenses after finding an unprotected router on the internet, The Wall Street Journal said last August.

The plaintiffs' lawyers may seek fees of up to 30 percent, or US$105 million, from the settlement, the settlement papers show.