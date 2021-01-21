Swinburne University of Technology CTO switches to Bupa

Swinburne University's chief technology officer Jenny Watson is set to move to health insurer Bupa where she will assume the role of technology director for health insurance.

Bupa confirmed the move to iTnews and said that Watson would work closely with chief information officer Sami Yalavac and managing director for health insurance Emily Amos.

Yalavac said in a statement to iTnews that the Bupa team is "excited to welcome Watson."

“Jenny has a wealth of commercial knowledge along with an extensive background in technology leadership working across major Australian educational and financial organisations," Yalavac said.

“Jenny’s leadership will play a significant role in making health insurance more personal and simple to access for our customers through our digital platforms.”

Watson said in a LinkedIn comment that she "always looked to work companies that provide great value to the community and have a great work culture".

“I am very excited to work for Bupa, a company that is held in such high regard and has such a positive culture," she wrote.

"I am looking forward to helping them achieve their strategic goals.”

Watson began her time at Swinburne as director of application services before stepping into the role of CTO in April 2018.

As CTO, she was responsible for IT as well as the university's digital technology strategy.

Watson also previously spent 10 years at NAB in multiple roles including head of technology for the bank’s core banking platform and head of NextGen and Oracle application services.