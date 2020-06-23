Swinburne Uni partners with Software AG on IoT

Swinburne University of Technology is set to adopt Software AG’s Cumulocity internet of things (IoT) platform in its research and teaching programs.

The university will introduce the platform to its work with commercial research partners, particularly in industrial sectors such as agriculture and manufacturing, which is run out of Swinburne’s IoT Lab and Manufacturing Futures Research Institute.

The IoT Lab and Manufacturing Institute forms part of the university’s industry innovation precinct that was launched in 2018 to facilitate industry collaboration, in many instances with support from the federal government through its Cooperative Research Centres projects grants program.

Software AG’s IoT solutions are already in use for one such project currently underway.

Swinburne will also incorporate the German software vendor’s full IoT and analytics platform suite as part of its educational IoT and engineering programs, addressing growing demand for IoT knowledge in large scale construction and engineering projects.

Employers in these sectors are increasingly working with digital twins - virtual representations of real-world assets often with live data feeds from IoT equipment - to track the development of projects, maintain assets after project completion and monitor working environments to ensure optimal use.

IoT Lab director Dimitrios Georgakopoulos said several vendors' platforms were examined before the university went with Software AG.

“We were looking to partner with a software company with an agile and scalable IoT platform that was able to support and integrate directly with our research customers. We looked as several technology providers and Software AG ticked all the boxes for us,” Georgakopoulos said, adding that the solutions are well suited for the industries being targeted for commercial research.