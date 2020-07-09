SUSE buys Kubernetes player Rancher Labs

SUSE is set to buy Telstra Ventures-backed Rancher Labs for an undisclosed sum, bolstering its Kubernetes management credentials.

The two companies said in a statement that their combination will “create the world’s largest independent organisation exclusively dedicated to powering digital transformation with open source and cloud native solutions”.

Kubernetes can be found in the architectures of most major organisations in some form, and managed versions are particularly popular.

“Rancher and SUSE will help organisations control their cloud native futures,” Rancher Labs chief Sheng Liang said in a statement.

Rancher “will continue its strategy to be open and support multiple Kubernetes distributions and operating systems,” he added.

SUSE said the acquisition is the first step in its “inorganic growth strategy” since becoming a fully independent software company in March 2019.

The deal is expected to close before the end of October 2020, subject to customary closing conditions including receipt of regulatory approvals.

Telstra Ventures recently led a US$40 million ($65 million) investment round into Rancher Labs.