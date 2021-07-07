Southern Cross Austereo invests in AI and machine learning

Southern Cross Austereo (SCA) will use artificial intelligence and machine learning to develop listener insights and create a highly tailored digital audio experience.

The media company purchased a stake in artificial intelligence and machine learning company SourseAI, which will provide content recommendations on SCA’s LiSTNR app.

SourseAI is an Australian platform that allows brands to forecast, predict and strategise around listener habits for a more personalised experience.

As an early-stage investor, SCA will use SourseAI’s forecasting and anomaly detection capabilities to capture interest in various music genres, changes in taste and to predict seasonal content scheduling highs and lows.

SCA said its own “in-house analytical capability will be enhanced by SourseAI, which ingests data from SCA’s systems and applies a machine learning algorithm designed to power content recommendations to users.”

SCA's head of digital and innovation Chris Johnson said the AI and machine learning space is scaling rapidly and “investing in the Australian entrepreneurial ecosystem to support our digital audio ambitions is the best strategy.”

“The key advantage of developing LiSTNR within SCA is our ability to determine our own future, and we’re leading the market by investing in local, high performance, deep technology partnerships that can accelerate our roadmap,” Johnson said.

“Our investment in SourseAI allows us to deliver a deeply personalised listening experience to consumers, based on consumption habits and context.

“It also enables us to gain a rich understanding of our audience’s behaviour, enabling us to continue to create market-leading advertising solutions.”

Earlier this year, the media company also invested in AI business Sonnant, which enables SCA to connect to metadata “including listener topic analysis” and “listening and marketing data to drive data-led decision-making within the business.”