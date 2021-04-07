Software firm Canva valued at US$15 billion

Australian software firm Canva said the company’s valuation had more than doubled to US$15 billion (A$19.5 billion) following an investment of US$71 million (A$92.6 million).

Sydney-based Canva, launched in 2013, offers an online design and publishing tool with templates for presentations, social media graphics and posters, among others.

Canva, which has more than 55 million monthly active users, said it achieved a 130 percent year-over-year rise in annual revenue, while remaining profitable.

Canva, which in June last year had said it was valued at US$6 billion, counts American Airlines, Intel and PayPal among its customers, according to the company website.