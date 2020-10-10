Software AG discloses ransomware attack

By on
Software AG discloses ransomware attack

Systems down and data allegedly taken.

Enterprise IT vendor Software AG suffered a malware attack this month that has forced the company to shut down some of its internal systems.

Service provision to customers, including with Software AG's cloud offerings, are not affected, but the company's helpdesk and internal communications are down.

The company is currently asking customers needing support to email Software AG with problem descriptions and a call-back number.

It also posted a disclosure notice saying that due to the malware attack, Software AG is in the process of restoring systems and data "in order to resume orderly operation".

While Software AG said it is not aware of any customer information being accessed in the malware attack, security researchers MalwareHunterTeam posted on social media that the Clop ransomware criminals took approximately a terabyte of data from the German tech company.

MalwareHunterTeam also posted an alleged ransom note to Software AG from Clop that claimed "a lot of sensitive data has been downloaded from your network".

The Clop criminals are allegedly demanding over US$20 million from Software AG.

Clop has been active since 2019, targeting enterprises in Europe, the United States, Turkey, Mexico and Russia.

Darmstadt, Germany based Software AG began operations over 40 years ago, and now claims to have over 10,000 enterprise customers in over 70 countries.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
clop malware hunter team ransomware security software ag

Sponsored Whitepapers

A Migration Guide For Businesses Switching Mobile Device Management Solutions
A Migration Guide For Businesses Switching Mobile Device Management Solutions
Plan your post-COVID security strategy
Plan your post-COVID security strategy
The Executive's Guide To The Future Of Work
The Executive's Guide To The Future Of Work
Government Digital Transformation Requires Customer Obsession
Government Digital Transformation Requires Customer Obsession
Master the fundamentals of AWS cost efficiency
Master the fundamentals of AWS cost efficiency

Events

Most Read Articles

Microsoft hit by worldwide Azure network issue

Microsoft hit by worldwide Azure network issue
Centrelink IT overhaul scores $540m for final tranche

Centrelink IT overhaul scores $540m for final tranche
Testing mistake triggered Telstra route 'hijacks'

Testing mistake triggered Telstra route 'hijacks'
TPG calls for NBN protectionism to end

TPG calls for NBN protectionism to end
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?