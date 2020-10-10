Software AG discloses ransomware attack

Enterprise IT vendor Software AG suffered a malware attack this month that has forced the company to shut down some of its internal systems.

Service provision to customers, including with Software AG's cloud offerings, are not affected, but the company's helpdesk and internal communications are down.

The company is currently asking customers needing support to email Software AG with problem descriptions and a call-back number.

It also posted a disclosure notice saying that due to the malware attack, Software AG is in the process of restoring systems and data "in order to resume orderly operation".

While Software AG said it is not aware of any customer information being accessed in the malware attack, security researchers MalwareHunterTeam posted on social media that the Clop ransomware criminals took approximately a terabyte of data from the German tech company.

MalwareHunterTeam also posted an alleged ransom note to Software AG from Clop that claimed "a lot of sensitive data has been downloaded from your network".

The Clop criminals are allegedly demanding over US$20 million from Software AG.

Clop has been active since 2019, targeting enterprises in Europe, the United States, Turkey, Mexico and Russia.

Darmstadt, Germany based Software AG began operations over 40 years ago, and now claims to have over 10,000 enterprise customers in over 70 countries.