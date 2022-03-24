'Single account' compromise led to Microsoft's Lapsus$ code leak

By on
'Single account' compromise led to Microsoft's Lapsus$ code leak

Attackers were interrupted mid-operation.

Microsoft has gone public over how the hackers that work under the Lapsus$ moniker got access to its systems.

Over the weekend, the hackers posted and deleted screenshots on Telegram that suggested they’d accessed code for Cortana and Bing.

In a blog post outlining Microsoft’s analysis of Lapsus$' techniques, Microsoft said it managed to interrupt the attackers.

“Our team was already investigating the compromised account based on threat intelligence when the actor publicly disclosed their intrusion," the post states.

“This public disclosure escalated our action, allowing our team to intervene and interrupt the actor mid-operation, limiting broader impact."

The attack did not result in any widespread compromise, Microsoft said.

“Our investigation has found a single account had been compromised, granting limited access.

"Our cyber security response teams quickly engaged to remediate the compromised account and prevent further activity."

Similar to its response to previous code leaks, Microsoft added that having code viewed by outsiders is no longer the catastrophe it might once have been.

“Microsoft does not rely on the secrecy of code as a security measure and viewing source code does not lead to elevation of risk”, the post continued.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
hackerslapsusmicrosoftsecuritysoftwarevulnerability

Sponsored Whitepapers

Don&#8217;t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection
Don’t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection
A Guide to Cyber Security Threat Hunting
A Guide to Cyber Security Threat Hunting
20 ways Automate solves IT and business problems
20 ways Automate solves IT and business problems
Magic Quadrant for Access Management
Magic Quadrant for Access Management
Fortinet Networking and Cybersecurity Adoption Index 2021
Fortinet Networking and Cybersecurity Adoption Index 2021

Events

Most Read Articles

NBN Co reveals the two ways to get invited to upgrade FTTN to full fibre

NBN Co reveals the two ways to get invited to upgrade FTTN to full fibre
NBN Co's SAU no longer effective, ACCC commissioner says

NBN Co's SAU no longer effective, ACCC commissioner says
NBN Co quantifies how many HFC dropouts in a day is too many

NBN Co quantifies how many HFC dropouts in a day is too many
Tax cuts could turn Australia into a "crypto hub": senator

Tax cuts could turn Australia into a "crypto hub": senator

Digital Nation

Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
The other &#8216;CTO&#8217;: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
The other ‘CTO’: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?