Shell Energy Australia appoints new CIO

By on
Shell Energy Australia appoints new CIO
Shell Energy Australia CIO Steve Nichols
Shell Energy

Predecessor to lead wind farm business.

Shell Energy Australia has appointed Steve Nichols to the role of chief information officer.

The company announced the appointment in a LinkedIn post. Nichols was previously the company's chief digital and technology officer.

In his new role as CIO, Nichols is "responsible for the digital transformation of our business and a team of more than 100 supporting our industry-leading platforms”, Shell Energy said.

“Steve brings 20 years of leadership experience, with expertise in digital, marketing, strategy, data, analytics, and business operations," it said.

“He is focused on building world-class talent and diverse, high performing teams that create innovative solutions for customers navigating a rapidly decarbonising and digitising energy system."

Nichols joined Shell Energy from ERM Power, which it acquired in 2019.

Prior to that, he spent nearly six years with NBN Co with roles in billing and enterprise information management.

Nichols replaces fellow ERM alumnus Derek McKay, who - after more than a year as Shell Energy's Australian CIO - was appointed executive general manager for offshore wind and generation.

Shell Energy has turned to wind as part of its decarbonisation strategy, and on April 1 took a 49 percent stake in WestWind Energy Development, which has 2GW of existing wind generation and a 3GW project pipeline in the works.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
chief information officercioerm energyexecutiveitshell energysteve nicholstraining & development

Sponsored Whitepapers

Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Don&#8217;t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection
Don’t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection

Events

Most Read Articles

ANZ proposes restructure to help digital efforts

ANZ proposes restructure to help digital efforts
Macquarie Bank creates a broker portal on Salesforce

Macquarie Bank creates a broker portal on Salesforce
TfNSW hit by second cyber attack in less than 18 months

TfNSW hit by second cyber attack in less than 18 months
Federal Court puts cyber security onus on financial services firms

Federal Court puts cyber security onus on financial services firms

Digital Nation

Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
The other &#8216;CTO&#8217;: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
The other ‘CTO’: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?