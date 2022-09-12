Serious two-year old bug bites ManageEngine

By on
Serious two-year old bug bites ManageEngine

Unauthenticated attackers can run arbitrary code remotely.

A security researcher has discovered serious vulnerabilities in ManageEngine's Password Manager Pro, PAM360 and Access Manager Plus, which could be exploited to run malicious code remotely without authentication.

Alvaro Muñoz, who works as a security researcher at open source code repository Github, found that the ManageEngine components were vulnerable to a 2020 bug, which allows for unsafe deserialisation of XMLRPC arguments in the Apache OfBiz enterprise resource planning system.

The Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP) explains deserialisation as "taking data structured from some format, and rebuilding it into an object". 

Deserialisation has been the cause of several serious vulnerabilities recently, such as the Log4J logging bug.

Muñoz has published proof-of-concept code for the vulnerability, using the ysoserial tool to generate payloads that exploit unsafe Java object deseralisation.

ManageEngine is enterprise management software that's widely used in almost 200 countries, with nearly 280,000 installations.

The bug does not appear to have been exploited in the wild, and ManageEngine patched the vulnerability in June this year.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
apachegithubjavamanageenginesecurity

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to successfully plan, deploy & launch an intranet
How to successfully plan, deploy & launch an intranet
Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 &#8211; for banks
Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 – for banks
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability

Events

Most Read Articles

Bendigo Bank outage hits e-banking

Bendigo Bank outage hits e-banking
RBA seeks to firm up technology services and data analysis

RBA seeks to firm up technology services and data analysis
NAB targets 20 percent cut to cloud costs this year

NAB targets 20 percent cut to cloud costs this year
RBA envisions "well-regulated stablecoins"

RBA envisions "well-regulated stablecoins"

Digital Nation

Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
FIFA launches FIFA+ Collect NFT drop
FIFA launches FIFA+ Collect NFT drop
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes &#8216;every system imaginable&#8217; says CTO Keng Ng
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes ‘every system imaginable’ says CTO Keng Ng
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
COVER STORY: Regulating the metaverse
COVER STORY: Regulating the metaverse

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?