Semiconductor giant SK Hynix silent on ransomware attack

The third-largest semiconductor company in the world, South Korea's SK Hynix, refused to comment on whether or not it has fallen victim to a ransomware attack that appears to have resulted in a breach of its corporate data.

Maze, which attacked chipmaker Maxilinear in June and logistics company Henning Harder in March, appeared to be behind the ransomware raid on SK Hynix.

An archive of approximately 600 megabytes was published by Maze, which said it represents five percent of the total amount of data the gang has exfiltrated.

A security researcher shared some of the data from the archive with iTnews which contained documents and emails that, among others, were addressed to the managing director of SK Hynix in Singapore.

Contacted about the ransomware attack, an SK Hynix spokesperson said the company had no comment on the issue.

It is not known at this stage the size of the ransom Maze is demanding and whether or not SK Hynix will pay up.

In recent times, Maze has hit large global conglomerates such as LG and Canon, along with other enterprises around the world.

SK Hynix makes dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and Flash memory chips, and is a supplier to Apple and PC makers.