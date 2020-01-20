Second Northern Territory council to light up smart LEDs

The City of Palmerston recently became the second Northern Territory council to announce the winner of a smart public lighting tender.

The council will use Telensa’s PLANet intelligent street lighting system to control 4,700 wirelessly connected LEDs, which will be installed over the next 15 months.

The $3 million rollout will make Palmerston one of the largest "smart LED cities" in Australia, according to the council.

City of Palmerston Mayor Athina Pascoe-Bell estimated the new lights would reduce electricity and maintenance costs by $650,000 a year. The upgrade should also improve lighting "quality" and reliability, which could improve safety, she said.

Telensa is also providing its smart lighting control system to the City of Darwin and Litchfield Council, following a joint procurement process.

Darwin will begin deploying 10,000 smart LED lights next month.

Northern Territory-based electrical company ESPEC will install the infrastructure and Light Source Solutions, Orangetek and Philips will supply the LED luminaires.

In January 2018, the Northern Territory Government transferred ownership of street lights to local councils.