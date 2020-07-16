Scammers take over high-profile Twitter accounts in mass hack

Twitter staff management account compromise suspected.

A growing number of high-profile verified Twitter accounts were hacked today, including those belonging to tech billionaires Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates, in what appear to have been an internal systems compromise at the social media provider.

Apple and ride-sharing giant Uber's official account were also compromised, in what appears to be the most serious attack on Twitter to date.

United States presidential candidate Joe Biden's account was also compromised.

The scam is a simple one, with a promise that the world's richest people would double the amount of money sent to a Bitcoin crypto currency address.

In a variant of the scam, people are asked to send one Bitcoin (A$13,134 currently) instead of a US dollar amount.

The hacking campaign appears to be ongoing, with more accounts being compromised and Twitter deleting the scam tweets they post.

As the celebrity and high-profile accounts were likely to have 2FA (two factor authentication) enabled, information security professionals are speculating that the hack may be due to a compromise of internal user management systems at Twitter.

Twitter has yet to comment on the hacking campaign.

More to come

