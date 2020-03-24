SAP A/NZ gives staff cash to improve home office setup

SAP Australia and New Zealand will give all employees $250 to improve their home office setups as the vendor moves to close its physical offices at the end of today.

“All SAP A/NZ staff [are] to work from home, with offices closed COB today,” the vendor said in a statement.

“Only critical work at the office is allowed, if exceptional approval has been granted by the management team.

“All employees will receive a $250 working from home grant to help improve their home office setup.”

The office closure is in line with decisions made by SAP elsewhere in its global operations.

Global co-CEOs Jennifer Morgan and Christian Klein said late last week the vendor had “restricted travel, reimagined in-person events as digital experiences, and our 100,000 colleagues are almost entirely working remotely.”

“Our customers are also a part of the SAP family, and we’re focused on standing by them as they navigate an incredibly challenging period,” Morgan and Klein wrote.

“In recent years, SAP has invested a great deal in crisis preparedness: SAP business, support, and cloud delivery teams have developed and documented business continuity plans to respond to disruptive incidents such as COVID-19, while ensuring reliability of our cloud solutions and the delivery of services to [customers].”