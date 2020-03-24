SAP A/NZ gives staff cash to improve home office setup

By on
SAP A/NZ gives staff cash to improve home office setup

As company shifts to remote working model.

SAP Australia and New Zealand will give all employees $250 to improve their home office setups as the vendor moves to close its physical offices at the end of today.

“All SAP A/NZ staff [are] to work from home, with offices closed COB today,” the vendor said in a statement.

“Only critical work at the office is allowed, if exceptional approval has been granted by the management team. 

“All employees will receive a $250 working from home grant to help improve their home office setup.”

The office closure is in line with decisions made by SAP elsewhere in its global operations.

Global co-CEOs Jennifer Morgan and Christian Klein said late last week the vendor had “restricted travel, reimagined in-person events as digital experiences, and our 100,000 colleagues are almost entirely working remotely.”

“Our customers are also a part of the SAP family, and we’re focused on standing by them as they navigate an incredibly challenging period,” Morgan and Klein wrote.

“In recent years, SAP has invested a great deal in crisis preparedness: SAP business, support, and cloud delivery teams have developed and documented business continuity plans to respond to disruptive incidents such as COVID-19, while ensuring reliability of our cloud solutions and the delivery of services to [customers].”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
australia closure covid19 office sap software

Most Read Articles

Inside Woolworths, Coles online delivery shutdown

Inside Woolworths, Coles online delivery shutdown
Now Coles halts online delivery, click-and-collect

Now Coles halts online delivery, click-and-collect
myGov crashes amid welfare rush

myGov crashes amid welfare rush
NBN Co rebrands 'up to gigabit' as Ultrafast, defined as "500Mbps to ~1Gbps"

NBN Co rebrands 'up to gigabit' as Ultrafast, defined as "500Mbps to ~1Gbps"
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Driving business innovation through private cloud solutions
Driving business innovation through private cloud solutions
Future proofing your datacentre with hyperconverged infrastructure
Future proofing your datacentre with hyperconverged infrastructure
The Network for the Digital Business Starts with the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)
The Network for the Digital Business Starts with the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)
Are you getting profitable outcomes from your IT?
Are you getting profitable outcomes from your IT?
Your Microsoft Security journey starts here
Your Microsoft Security journey starts here

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?