Samsung says some US customer data exposed in July breach

Samsung Electronics suffered a cyber security breach in late July that exposed personal information of some customers in the United States.

Customers' social security numbers and credit card numbers were not affected, but information including name, contact and demographic details, date of birth and product registration data was compromised, Samsung said.

It was not immediately clear how many customers were affected. Samsung did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

"In late July 2022, an unauthorised third party acquired information from some of Samsung's US systems," the company said in a security advisory.

"On or around August 4, 2022, we determined through our ongoing investigation that personal information of certain customers was affected.

"We have taken actions to secure the affected systems, and have engaged a leading outside cyber security firm and are coordinating with law enforcement."

The company said the type of data exposed for each customer "may vary". Affected customers are being contacted.