Samsung says some US customer data exposed in July breach

By on
Samsung says some US customer data exposed in July breach

Calls in assistance from cyber security firm, law enforcement.

Samsung Electronics suffered a cyber security breach in late July that exposed personal information of some customers in the United States.

Customers' social security numbers and credit card numbers were not affected, but information including name, contact and demographic details, date of birth and product registration data was compromised, Samsung said.

It was not immediately clear how many customers were affected. Samsung did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

"In late July 2022, an unauthorised third party acquired information from some of Samsung's US systems," the company said in a security advisory.

"On or around August 4, 2022, we determined through our ongoing investigation that personal information of certain customers was affected.

"We have taken actions to secure the affected systems, and have engaged a leading outside cyber security firm and are coordinating with law enforcement."

The company said the type of data exposed for each customer "may vary". Affected customers are being contacted.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
breachdatasamsungsecurity

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to successfully plan, deploy & launch an intranet
How to successfully plan, deploy & launch an intranet
Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 &#8211; for banks
Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 – for banks
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability

Events

Most Read Articles

NAB targets 20 percent cut to cloud costs this year

NAB targets 20 percent cut to cloud costs this year
NBN Co's Brad Whitcomb to head to Telstra

NBN Co's Brad Whitcomb to head to Telstra
Kmart Australia changes store shelves for RFID rollout

Kmart Australia changes store shelves for RFID rollout
Accenture changes its A/NZ technology leader

Accenture changes its A/NZ technology leader

Digital Nation

Save the Date &#8212; Digital Nation Live launches on October 25
Save the Date — Digital Nation Live launches on October 25
COVER STORY: How the technology sector is operationalising sustainability
COVER STORY: How the technology sector is operationalising sustainability
'This time it will be different': VMware CEO on Broadcom&#8217;s acquisition
'This time it will be different': VMware CEO on Broadcom’s acquisition
No guarantee metaverses will be built on Web3: Mark van Rijmenam
No guarantee metaverses will be built on Web3: Mark van Rijmenam
Larry Ellison's words come back to haunt him in privacy lawsuit
Larry Ellison's words come back to haunt him in privacy lawsuit

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?