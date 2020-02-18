Samsung hit with quantum dot patent infringement suit

British nanotechnology company Nanoco said on Monday it has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Samsung Electronics and affiliates in a district court in Texas relating to quantum dots.

Nanoco, which produces quantum dots that are used to make vibrant screen displays, alleged that each of the defendants has wilfully infringed its patents and said it seeks a permanent injunction from "further acts of infringement and significant monetary damages".

Quantum dots are semiconductor particles only a few nanometres in size that have optical and electronic properties that differ from larger particles due to the properties of quantum mechanics.

"Historically, the group worked collaboratively with Samsung on developing enhanced quantum dots," Nanoco's chairperson Christopher Richards said.

"We were therefore naturally disappointed when Samsung ended the collaboration and launched its QD-based televisions without entering into either a licensing or supply agreement with Nanoco," he added.

Samsung said in a statement, "We are reviewing the patents cited by Nanoco Technologies and will respond to its claims".