Samsung hit with quantum dot patent infringement suit

By on
Samsung hit with quantum dot patent infringement suit

Nanoco seeks permanent injunction.

British nanotechnology company Nanoco said on Monday it has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Samsung Electronics and affiliates in a district court in Texas relating to quantum dots.

Nanoco, which produces quantum dots that are used to make vibrant screen displays, alleged that each of the defendants has wilfully infringed its patents and said it seeks a permanent injunction from "further acts of infringement and significant monetary damages".

Quantum dots are semiconductor particles only a few nanometres in size that have optical and electronic properties that differ from larger particles due to the properties of quantum mechanics.

"Historically, the group worked collaboratively with Samsung on developing enhanced quantum dots," Nanoco's chairperson Christopher Richards said.

"We were therefore naturally disappointed when Samsung ended the collaboration and launched its QD-based televisions without entering into either a licensing or supply agreement with Nanoco," he added.

Samsung said in a statement, "We are reviewing the patents cited by Nanoco Technologies and will respond to its claims".

 

 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
hardware quantum dot samsung strategy

Most Read Articles

Google ordered to reveal identity of anonymous reviewer

Google ordered to reveal identity of anonymous reviewer
CBA vows 95 percent public cloud as it culls 25 percent of apps

CBA vows 95 percent public cloud as it culls 25 percent of apps
Lion teaches Oracle how to give a XXXX

Lion teaches Oracle how to give a XXXX
ANZ and CBA push for consolidation of EFTPOS, BPAY and NPP

ANZ and CBA push for consolidation of EFTPOS, BPAY and NPP
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Driving business innovation through private cloud solutions
Driving business innovation through private cloud solutions
Future proofing your datacentre with hyperconverged infrastructure
Future proofing your datacentre with hyperconverged infrastructure
The Network for the Digital Business Starts with the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)
The Network for the Digital Business Starts with the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)
Are you getting profitable outcomes from your IT?
Are you getting profitable outcomes from your IT?
Your Microsoft Security journey starts here
Your Microsoft Security journey starts here

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?