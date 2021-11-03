SA gov in hiring spree as digital workload grows

The South Australian Department of Premier and Cabinet is planning to hire more than 30 new digital professionals before the end of the year, as it juggles an ever-increasing workload.

The central agency kicked off the recruitment blitz late last week to find talent for a range of whole-of-government projects aimed at improving digital services for both citizens and businesses.

Projects include the future SAGOV portal, which is expected to become the single front door for SA government online services by 2023 and offer a significant number of services by 2025.

SAGOV will sit alongside the existing mySA Gov app, which was repurposed last year to allow citizens to check into venues and other businesses using the ‘COVID SAfe check-in’ feature.

The app will also eventually hold Covid-19 digital vaccination certificates, as is currently the case in NSW and Victoria, with DPC now piloting the ‘VaxCheck’ feature with 50 individuals.

Other projects that the digital specialists will be expected to work on include the controversial Home Quarantine SA app, exemptions portal and online booking system for Covid-19 testing.

DPC is currently taking applications for 21 jobs across 11 positions, including principal developer, senior service designer, test automation engineer, CRM developer and solutions architect.

It plans to recruit a further 10 roles before the year is out, bringing the total number of digital specialists to 31.

Chief digital officer James Galdes told iTnews the expansion would ensure the government can continue to deliver some of the most innovative and transformative solutions it has ever delivered.

“With a mandate to make government easy to do business with, we’re expanding our team to deliver digital services to the community, designed around the South Australians they exist to serve,” he said.

“As we reimagine how we deliver digital services to the community, I encourage digital and ICT specialists to join us at this exciting time.

“We’re looking for enthusiastic people with diverse technical skills and experience to help solve complex engineering programs and to work with us to make a difference in SA.”