SA gov in hiring spree as digital workload grows

By on
SA gov in hiring spree as digital workload grows

Plans to hire more than 30 specialists.

The South Australian Department of Premier and Cabinet is planning to hire more than 30 new digital professionals before the end of the year, as it juggles an ever-increasing workload.

The central agency kicked off the recruitment blitz late last week to find talent for a range of whole-of-government projects aimed at improving digital services for both citizens and businesses.

Projects include the future SAGOV portal, which is expected to become the single front door for SA government online services by 2023 and offer a significant number of services by 2025.

SAGOV will sit alongside the existing mySA Gov app, which was repurposed last year to allow citizens to check into venues and other businesses using the ‘COVID SAfe check-in’ feature.

The app will also eventually hold Covid-19 digital vaccination certificates, as is currently the case in NSW and Victoria, with DPC now piloting the ‘VaxCheck’ feature with 50 individuals.

Other projects that the digital specialists will be expected to work on include the controversial Home Quarantine SA app, exemptions portal and online booking system for Covid-19 testing.

DPC is currently taking applications for 21 jobs across 11 positions, including principal developer, senior service designer, test automation engineer, CRM developer and solutions architect.

It plans to recruit a further 10 roles before the year is out, bringing the total number of digital specialists to 31.

Chief digital officer James Galdes told iTnews the expansion would ensure the government can continue to deliver some of the most innovative and transformative solutions it has ever delivered.

“With a mandate to make government easy to do business with, we’re expanding our team to deliver digital services to the community, designed around the South Australians they exist to serve,” he said.

“As we reimagine how we deliver digital services to the community, I encourage digital and ICT specialists to join us at this exciting time.

“We’re looking for enthusiastic people with diverse technical skills and experience to help solve complex engineering programs and to work with us to make a difference in SA.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
digital dpc governmentit sa sa government software state government strategy training & development

Sponsored Whitepapers

How Tomago made SAP HANA sing
How Tomago made SAP HANA sing
Save up to 10% on your public cloud costs
Save up to 10% on your public cloud costs
Build a strong foundation for security and compliance with digital document processes
Build a strong foundation for security and compliance with digital document processes
The ultimate guide to customer IAM
The ultimate guide to customer IAM
Communicating cyber security in a language the Board understands
Communicating cyber security in a language the Board understands

Events

Most Read Articles

Westpac ready to launch its BaaS platform

Westpac ready to launch its BaaS platform
ANZ Banking Group prepares for ANZx launch

ANZ Banking Group prepares for ANZx launch
Australia Post to give more customers two-hour delivery estimate

Australia Post to give more customers two-hour delivery estimate
Service NSW to begin 'pinging' app users to Covid exposures

Service NSW to begin 'pinging' app users to Covid exposures

Digital Nation

Case Study: Customer Loyalty, channel harmonisation bolstered Country Road through the pandemic
Case Study: Customer Loyalty, channel harmonisation bolstered Country Road through the pandemic
Investors like the appeal of Quantum computing, but reward comes with risk
Investors like the appeal of Quantum computing, but reward comes with risk
"Kill all you see." The tragic, real world consequences of Facebook&#8217;s algorithms
"Kill all you see." The tragic, real world consequences of Facebook’s algorithms
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?