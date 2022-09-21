SA Consumer and Business Services wants to consolidate registration systems

SaaS to deliver single whole-of-agency core.

The South Australian government wants to consolidate five systems operated by its business and consumer services agency into a single system, to be called CBSOne.

Consumer and Business Services covers the state's consumer protection, business regulation, and births, deaths and marriages register.

A tender explains that this variety of services means CBS “maintains a vertical application portfolio customised on the requirements of each line of business."

“This means that CBS operates multiple systems to deal with citizens and businesses who require different services at varying stages in their life," it states.

Of the five legacy systems CBSOne will replace, many are “nearing end of life”.

“The current applications, though functional, operate in isolation and are unable to be easily enhanced or integrated to meet the ever-increasing needs of today’s ‘digital by default’ environment”, the tender continues.

By April 2024, CBS hopes to have replaced its liquor, occupational and gambling system, two rental bonds systems, the South Australian business names and associations system, and the “barring and online employee notification” (BOEN) system.

The replacement OneCBS will be a software-as-a-service system integrating core capabilities into “a single solution that delivers end-to-end services for both external and internal users across CBS”.

The tender also stipulates that the provider will need to host the software within Australia, on non-SA government infrastructure.

Work under the tender is due to commence in June 2023.

