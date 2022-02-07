Royal Automobile Club of Tasmania lands Revenue NSW's CDO

By on
Royal Automobile Club of Tasmania lands Revenue NSW's CDO

Appointed to new CITO role.

The Royal Automobile Club of Tasmania (RACT) has brought Revenue NSW’s former chief digital officer Kathleen Mackay into a newly-created chief information technology officer role.

Mackay left Revenue NSW in October 2021 after three-and-a-half years with the agency.

She has since relocated to Tasmania and oversees the organisation's IT services.

RACT Group CEO Mark Mugnaioni told iTnews that Mackay “is responsible for the strategic direction, transformation and operational effectiveness of all technology and data services in support of the objectives and priorities of RACT.”

“This involves partnering with the organisation's range of business units and the broader technology industry to innovate and deliver the technology, organisational operating models, capabilities and culture needed to transform RACT towards its future vision," he said.

Mugnaioni said the newly-created CITO position forms part of RACT’s broader strategy; “the organisation has recently completed significant acquisition and divestments to enable us to provide more for our members," he said.

“This included the sale of our tourism portfolio to our sister club NRMA and reinvesting in RACT Insurance, signing an agreement to acquire the remaining 50 percent of shares from our valued partner Suncorp."

Mugnaioni said RACT’s executive team “has been broadly restructured as a result of the insurance and former RACT technology functions coming together.”

“The change of title for the role is simply because the RACT has a chief insurance officer and having two 'CIO' [acronyms in the business] would be confusing," he said.

A Revenue NSW spokesperson told iTnews that Mike Dudarenok has been acting chief digital officer at the agency since Mackay’s departure in November 2021.

“Following a competitive recruitment process, a new chief digital officer will commence on Monday February 28,” the spokesperson added.

“The role will oversee digital innovation and business process transformation to deliver the best outcomes for customers and Revenue NSW.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cdo cio govit ract revenue nsw state government strategy training & development

Sponsored Whitepapers

Fortinet Networking and Cybersecurity Adoption Index 2021
Fortinet Networking and Cybersecurity Adoption Index 2021
The 5 steps to effective data protection
The 5 steps to effective data protection
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access

Events

Most Read Articles

Home Affairs says online account takeover powers now in use

Home Affairs says online account takeover powers now in use
Aussie Broadband presses for CVC-free 50Mbps NBN services

Aussie Broadband presses for CVC-free 50Mbps NBN services
ANZ appoints first-ever chief technology officer

ANZ appoints first-ever chief technology officer
Citrix Systems may be bought for $18.6 billion

Citrix Systems may be bought for $18.6 billion

Digital Nation

Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Highlights 2021: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Highlights 2021: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?