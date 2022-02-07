Royal Automobile Club of Tasmania lands Revenue NSW's CDO

The Royal Automobile Club of Tasmania (RACT) has brought Revenue NSW’s former chief digital officer Kathleen Mackay into a newly-created chief information technology officer role.

Mackay left Revenue NSW in October 2021 after three-and-a-half years with the agency.

She has since relocated to Tasmania and oversees the organisation's IT services.

RACT Group CEO Mark Mugnaioni told iTnews that Mackay “is responsible for the strategic direction, transformation and operational effectiveness of all technology and data services in support of the objectives and priorities of RACT.”

“This involves partnering with the organisation's range of business units and the broader technology industry to innovate and deliver the technology, organisational operating models, capabilities and culture needed to transform RACT towards its future vision," he said.

Mugnaioni said the newly-created CITO position forms part of RACT’s broader strategy; “the organisation has recently completed significant acquisition and divestments to enable us to provide more for our members," he said.

“This included the sale of our tourism portfolio to our sister club NRMA and reinvesting in RACT Insurance, signing an agreement to acquire the remaining 50 percent of shares from our valued partner Suncorp."

Mugnaioni said RACT’s executive team “has been broadly restructured as a result of the insurance and former RACT technology functions coming together.”

“The change of title for the role is simply because the RACT has a chief insurance officer and having two 'CIO' [acronyms in the business] would be confusing," he said.

A Revenue NSW spokesperson told iTnews that Mike Dudarenok has been acting chief digital officer at the agency since Mackay’s departure in November 2021.

“Following a competitive recruitment process, a new chief digital officer will commence on Monday February 28,” the spokesperson added.

“The role will oversee digital innovation and business process transformation to deliver the best outcomes for customers and Revenue NSW.”