RMIT to set up 'business-driven' cyber security research centre

RMIT is setting up a multi-disciplinary cyber security research centre to be led by Professor Matthew Warren who joins from Deakin University.

The university said in a statement that Warren “will establish a new cyber security research centre that will focus on the needs of business and bring together a breadth of expertise from across the University.”

“Our new centre will have a strong focus on looking at the human element and what cyber security means for business,” deputy pro vice-chancellor for research and innovation in the College of Business and Law Professor Martie-Louise Verreynne said.

“It will also investigate consumers’ concerns around trusting businesses with their data.”

The centre would bring together experts from domains including “business, computer science, engineering, mathematics and entrepreneurship.”

Warren joins RMIT from Deakin University where he was a Professor of Cybersecurity, and also deputy director of Deakin’s centre for cyber security research and innovation.

He spent 22 years at Deakin University. His new role at RMIT starts on April 27.

Warren said he looked forward to leading “a new holistic cybersecurity research centre that will investigate a range of aspects including data security but also the business aspects like policy, infrastructure, supply chain and management security.”

“This will be the first centre in Australia to have a business driven view of cybersecurity, moving beyond the traditional data and technology focus,” he said.