RMIT launches new cyber research centre

By on
RMIT launches new cyber research centre

Tackling threat to industry.

RMIT University has today opened a new cyber security research centre that will focus on helping industry address rapidly evolving security threats in Australia and globally.

The centre for Cyber Security Research and Innovation (CSRI) is set to work with government and industry leaders to train the next wave of security professionals, address industry-specific challenges and mitigate cyber threats.

Researchers from different colleges at the university will contribute to the new centre to address the human and organisational aspects of security, as well as the technical elements.

CSRI will be led by Professor Matt Warren, and will draw on the university’s links to industry partners in Australia and abroad through its Vietnam and Barcelona satellite offices.

Researchers will also work closely with RMIT’s Blockchain Innovation Hub and its AWS-powered Cyber Ready Cloud Innovation Centre.

Warren said the centre is uniquely placed to help meet the rapidly developing threat environment in Australia, including the lack of skilled cyber security experts.

“Cyber security is critical to Australia’s future and we recognise the need for a range of entities including businesses to improve cyber security practices and actively participate in cyber threat mitigation activities,” Warren said in a statement.

“Through our industry focused approach, the centre will look at business aspects like policy, infrastructure, supply chain and management security, as well as considering key consumer concerns such as trusting businesses with their data.

“With a critical need for suitably trained and qualified cyber security professionals, the centre will provide research training and capability development for our next generation of researchers.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cyber education research rmit security training & development

Most Read Articles

Decades-old 'overdue' tax returns appear on ATO Online

Decades-old 'overdue' tax returns appear on ATO Online
Woolworths identifies stores with stock in chats initiated from Google Search, Maps

Woolworths identifies stores with stock in chats initiated from Google Search, Maps
Telstra to have Australian agents answer all inbound calls from 2022

Telstra to have Australian agents answer all inbound calls from 2022
Aussie Broadband ratchets up pressure on NBN Co over looming bandwidth bonus expiry

Aussie Broadband ratchets up pressure on NBN Co over looming bandwidth bonus expiry
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Get IT, finance and business on the same page
Get IT, finance and business on the same page
Why is DevSecOps important to your business?
Why is DevSecOps important to your business?
Architecting Hybrid IT & Edge for Digital Advantage
Architecting Hybrid IT & Edge for Digital Advantage
Organizations Increasing Their Adoption of NFV
Organizations Increasing Their Adoption of NFV
Modernise IT by Reducing Your Reliance on AD
Modernise IT by Reducing Your Reliance on AD

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?