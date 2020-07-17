RMIT launches new cyber research centre

RMIT University has today opened a new cyber security research centre that will focus on helping industry address rapidly evolving security threats in Australia and globally.

The centre for Cyber Security Research and Innovation (CSRI) is set to work with government and industry leaders to train the next wave of security professionals, address industry-specific challenges and mitigate cyber threats.

Researchers from different colleges at the university will contribute to the new centre to address the human and organisational aspects of security, as well as the technical elements.

CSRI will be led by Professor Matt Warren, and will draw on the university’s links to industry partners in Australia and abroad through its Vietnam and Barcelona satellite offices.

Researchers will also work closely with RMIT’s Blockchain Innovation Hub and its AWS-powered Cyber Ready Cloud Innovation Centre.

Warren said the centre is uniquely placed to help meet the rapidly developing threat environment in Australia, including the lack of skilled cyber security experts.

“Cyber security is critical to Australia’s future and we recognise the need for a range of entities including businesses to improve cyber security practices and actively participate in cyber threat mitigation activities,” Warren said in a statement.

“Through our industry focused approach, the centre will look at business aspects like policy, infrastructure, supply chain and management security, as well as considering key consumer concerns such as trusting businesses with their data.

“With a critical need for suitably trained and qualified cyber security professionals, the centre will provide research training and capability development for our next generation of researchers.”