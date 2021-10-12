Revenue NSW digital chief departs

Revenue NSW’s chief digital officer Kathleen Mackay has called time on her three-and-a-half year stint at the state government’s principal revenue management agency.

Mackay, who first joined the agency as its strategy and transformation executive director in May 2018, announced her departure on LinkedIn yesterday.

She has spent the past year in the CDO chair, having spent the 18 months before that as customer service (fines and debt) executive director.

“After an incredibly fulfilling career at Revenue NSW, it is time to say farewell to my wonderful colleagues,” she wrote.

“I joined in 2018 and we have accelerated the customer and digital transformations and delivered a tremendous uplift in services, culture, technology and internal operations.”

Prior to joining Revenue NSW, Mackay spent four years at Boral, including three years as a project delivery manager and one year as head of digital delivery.

She has also previously worked at Broadspectrum, NAB, Macquarie Bank and the Royal Bank of Scotland in various project manager roles.

Mackay thanked her colleagues, whom she said provided the “support necessary of these years to innovate and achieve sustainable change”.

“A big ‘I’m going to miss you’ to everyone in the broader teams, thanks for your professionalism and for putting in 100 percent every day,” she said.

Mackay said that she was now planning to explore “all that Tasmania has to offer” with her family.

“More on that shortly,” she added.