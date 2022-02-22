Redlands City Council CIO steps down

Redlands City Council's chief information officer Glynn Henderson has stepped down from the executive role after more than eight years.

Henderson left last month and has taken on a role as general manager of operations at IT services provider Aliva.

A council spokesperson told iTnews it has someone acting in the CIO role while a replacement is sought.

“The chief information officer is a critical senior leadership position reporting to the general manager organisational services and overseeing a team of about 70 people across six business units,” the spokesperson said.

“These include business innovation and development, business information systems, service delivery, projects, cyber security and fleet.”

The spokesperson added that once selected, the new CIO will be responsible for “delivering the information management strategy ensuring good governance,... digital transformation and facilitation of business delivery aligned to Council’s objectives and priorities.”

The new CIO will report to general manager of organisational services John Oberhardt.

Aliva's general manager of corporate services Andrise Swanepoel welcomed Henderson to the team via LinkedIn, stating his “experience and personality will complement Aliva’s management team”.

In his new role, Henderson takes responsibility for the operational and strategic direction of Aliva's IT services.

Henderson said “a transition from government to the private sector has been on my radar for a few years now”.

“When this role presented, I jumped at the opportunity," he wrote.

"I join an extremely talented and agile team of ICT and managed services specialist here at Aliva. “

Henderson has more than 20 years of experience in IT and has held a number of senior roles.

Prior to his time with the Redlands City Council, Henderson spent over six years with the Public Trustee for Queensland where he took on a variety of roles including acting CIO and manager for IT services.

Henderson also worked with tertiary education institute Otago Polytechnic for seven-and-a-half years in Dunedin, New Zealand.