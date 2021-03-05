REA Group poaches PEXA data chief for PropTrack business

Creates new role.

REA Group has appointed Kris Matthews to the newly created role of chief product, data and insights officer at the company’s data division PropTrack.

PropTrack provides market insights via property statistics and valuation tools such as their automated valuation model (AVM), which generates real-time property values.

Matthews joins from national e-conveyancing platform Property Exchange Australia (PEXA), where he spent the last seven months as chief data and analytics officer.

He previously spent 20 years at CoreLogic, including as chief data and operations officer and, more recently, executive general manager international and new markets.

A spokesperson for REA Group told iTnews that Mathew's new role will play a key part in the company's future strategies. 

“Data is a huge competitive advantage for REA Group and key source of growth for PropTrack," the spokesperson said.

“This role will support the accelerated delivery of REA Group realising its vision to become Australia’s property data powerhouse.”

Matthews' appointment follows PropTrack’s rebranding which includes the launch of their property, market and neighbourhood API and a name change from Hometrack this year.

REA Group acquired PropTrack in 2018. 

Commenting on his appointment, Matthews said REA Group and PropTrack “present an incredible opportunity to transform the market”.

“I’m looking forward to bringing new product innovations to a market I know well,” he said.

REA Group CEO Owen Wilson added the appointment will be “instrumental” in pushing the company’s refreshed strategy forward. 

“The appointment of a chief product, data and insights officer also marks a major milestone for PropTrack as we accelerate our goal to build the market leading valuations business.”

Earlier this month, REA Group lost its chief technology and data officer of 10 years to Wesfarmers Group-owned retail website Catch.

