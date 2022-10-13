RBA crash takes down instant payments nationwide

By on
RBA crash takes down instant payments nationwide

Banks working to clear backlog.

Australia’s banks are working to clear a huge backlog of instant payments after an outage in a Reserve Bank of Australia clearing service.

The RBA said on Twitter that it had "experienced an internal system engineering issue yesterday evening".

"The issue has been contained," it said. "Impacted external services are now operational, however there has been some delay to overnight processing of payments.”

"We are working with the banks to clear the backlog as quickly as possible."

All 85 banks that use the Osko fast payment service were impacted. 

Bendigo Bank urged its customers not to re-try transactions, but to wait for the backlog caused by the outage to clear.

ANZ similarly said that while new payments made via Osko were processing as normal, payments delayed by the outage "would take longer to clear".

It could be up to two days before a customer knows whether a payment cleared, or failed and has to be resubmitted, ANZ said.

Police Bank similarly said that the "industry-wide issue" had "delayed or prevented the processing of Osko/PayID/NPP payments made by our members, and customers of other banks."

"Our team is working to clear the queue of pending payments submitted during the Osko/PayID/NPP incident," it said.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
bankingfinancefinanceitoskooutagereserve bank of australia

Sponsored Whitepapers

Forrester Study APAC: Don&#8217;t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour
Forrester Study APAC: Don’t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour
Teaching Good Cyber Security Behaviors with Seinfield
Teaching Good Cyber Security Behaviors with Seinfield
2022 State of Email Security Report
2022 State of Email Security Report
Cyber Resilience For Dummies - ANZ edition
Cyber Resilience For Dummies - ANZ edition
How to successfully plan, deploy & launch an intranet
How to successfully plan, deploy & launch an intranet

Events

Most Read Articles

More banks roll out PayTo

More banks roll out PayTo
CBA predicts widespread CBDC adoption is "years away"

CBA predicts widespread CBDC adoption is "years away"
Bank of Queensland lays out transformation roadmap

Bank of Queensland lays out transformation roadmap
HSBC Australia appoints new head of open banking

HSBC Australia appoints new head of open banking

Digital Nation

Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes &#8216;every system imaginable&#8217; says CTO Keng Ng
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes ‘every system imaginable’ says CTO Keng Ng
Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner
Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner
COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform
COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?