RAT scammers pose as the Australian Cyber Security Centre

By on
RAT scammers pose as the Australian Cyber Security Centre

Phone calls and emails targeting Australians.

A social engineering campaign featuring phishing emails and scam calls that impersonate the Australian Cyber Security Centre is underway at the moment, the government agency warns.

The unidentified scammers claim to be ACSC employees who are contacting Australians to warn them that their computers have been compromised.

Emails purporting to be sent by the ACSC ask victims to download antivirus software via a link in the message; if users click on the link, the ACSC said malware is downloaded and installed on users' computers.

The agency has also received reports of criminals calling people, using a spoofed Australian phone number.

Again, the scammers claim to be from ACSC and request victims to download remote access tools (RATs) such as TeamViewer and AnyDesk to help resolve alleged malware issues.

If users run the RAT on their devices, the scammers ask them to open a web browser and access their online banking services, to reveal sensitive financial information.

ACSC advises users receiving the fraudulent calls to hang up, and contact the agency on 1300 CYBER 1 (1300 292 371) for assistance.

People who have received the phishing emails can use the ACSC ReportCyber service as well.

The ACSC did not say how many reports it has received about the scammers.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
acsc phishing security

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to choose a WAF that's right for you
How to choose a WAF that's right for you
The global telco 5G cloud gaming opportunity
The global telco 5G cloud gaming opportunity
Building a ransomware remediation backup strategy
Building a ransomware remediation backup strategy
Forrester's Asia Pacific Predictions 2021 Guide
Forrester's Asia Pacific Predictions 2021 Guide
Adopting a Next-Generation Data Security Approach
Adopting a Next-Generation Data Security Approach

Events

Most Read Articles

Apple removes 39,000 game apps from China store

Apple removes 39,000 game apps from China store
Optus, Telstra, TPG press for 'partnership' in $22m 5G test case race

Optus, Telstra, TPG press for 'partnership' in $22m 5G test case race
SolarWinds hackers accessed Microsoft source code

SolarWinds hackers accessed Microsoft source code
VMware files lawsuit against former COO

VMware files lawsuit against former COO
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?