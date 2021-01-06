RAT scammers pose as the Australian Cyber Security Centre

A social engineering campaign featuring phishing emails and scam calls that impersonate the Australian Cyber Security Centre is underway at the moment, the government agency warns.

The unidentified scammers claim to be ACSC employees who are contacting Australians to warn them that their computers have been compromised.

Emails purporting to be sent by the ACSC ask victims to download antivirus software via a link in the message; if users click on the link, the ACSC said malware is downloaded and installed on users' computers.

The agency has also received reports of criminals calling people, using a spoofed Australian phone number.

Again, the scammers claim to be from ACSC and request victims to download remote access tools (RATs) such as TeamViewer and AnyDesk to help resolve alleged malware issues.

If users run the RAT on their devices, the scammers ask them to open a web browser and access their online banking services, to reveal sensitive financial information.

ACSC advises users receiving the fraudulent calls to hang up, and contact the agency on 1300 CYBER 1 (1300 292 371) for assistance.

People who have received the phishing emails can use the ACSC ReportCyber service as well.

The ACSC did not say how many reports it has received about the scammers.